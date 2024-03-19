Everything you need to know about Charles Leclerc's style

Everyone knows that the style icon of the current Formula 1 grid is Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. While Hamilton tends to get all the clicks and eyes, other F1 drivers are making their mark in the style department. Ferrari star driver Charles Leclerc is one of the young drivers bringing fashion to the grid. Since Leclerc will drive alongside Hamilton's Ferrari teammate in a shocking move in 2025, it's time to take a look at the Monaco-born driver.

Born in wealthy Monaco, there is no doubt that Leclerc is known for wearing high-end designer and luxury items. However, Leclerc's style can sometimes be seen as more modern and eclectic than the understated luxury fashion one might expect. Leclerc also came up with some controversial and eccentric style choices. There is no doubt that the Ferrari star's style will also be a rival for Hamilton off the grid.

The flair of old money

Even if some of Charles Leclerc's looks are called into question, particularly when he wears mixed prints, there is no doubt that the Monegasque pilot knows the secret of quiet luxury. Given Monaco's opulent backdrop, it should come as no surprise that Leclerc knows the value of quality basics. When he's not experimenting with colors and patterns, the Ferrari driver dons white t-shirts and classic leather clothing or denim jackets that embody stealthy wealth.

To achieve a simple luxury look, you will need to invest in neutral colors that can easily match other items in your wardrobe. The benefit of a neutral color palette is that it allows you to use these pieces to balance with even bolder pieces, if desired. Like Leclerc, blacks, whites and browns provide the perfect foundation for your outfit for that traditional Monaco look.

Explore the quirky

Like most Formula 1 drivers, Leclerc is not afraid to take risks. When he's not wearing his typical Ferrari gear, you can usually see him roaming the grid in some pattern or print. While his mix and matching may not be for everyone, it shows his ability to take some risks.

Whether it's printed pants or a bold jacket, everyone can use an off-the-beaten-path piece in their wardrobe. Statement pieces can be the perfect item to set you apart from the rest and breathe new life into your existing wardrobe. Choose one item, whether it's a top or bottom, that looks different from the rest of your wardrobe and swap it out with your everyday outfit.

Don't underestimate the basics

We already know that neutral color palettes are an aspect of the luxurious, understated look, and we often see Leclerc rocking the grid, but that doesn't mean he's sticking to just any design. Whether attending events in Monaco and France or entering the paddock, you'll often see Leclerc in simple silhouettes.

Basic pieces are essential to any wardrobe and are great investments for a long-term capsule wardrobe. White t-shirts, denim jeans, quality hoodies and jackets are just some of the items Leclerc has been spotted in. These quality basics clearly show and make her style appear even more elevated, sophisticated and carefree. There's no need to worry about layering or underlaying when you only need the essential pieces to build a stylish wardrobe.

Accessorize and accessorize

With sponsors like Richard Mille and APM Monaco, it's no surprise that Charles Leclerc knows a thing or two about accessorizing. Even if you don't like the stacked bracelet look, accessories like sunglasses or rings can help you give a bolder look. Often sponsoring Ray-Bans, Leclerc has his signature accessories, which you can usually see him donning after his runs.

Although Leclerc is the ambassador for many of these accessory brands, that doesn't mean it's impossible to replicate them. Choose basic accessories that are easy to wear every day to give your look that something extra. Opt for simple accessories like beaded or thread bracelets that look more casual and make it easier to sport on the go. Don't forget your classic black sunglasses to complete your look.

Add style to your everyday looks

If there's anything to take away from Charles Leclerc's style, it's the fact that he's not afraid to elevate his casual style. Unlike his future teammate, Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc has a more relaxed style but tends to be sophisticated and polished. Even without rocking head-to-toe designer and runway looks, you can still look elevated with basic, everyday options.

Add a few extra details to take your casual look from drab to chic without having to sacrifice your sense of style. As the season progresses and Charles bonds with his new teammate, we will likely see Hamilton's influence in Leclerc's style as well as his driving.

