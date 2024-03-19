How a wedding dress honors thousands of Jewish women – The Forward

Fashion
How a wedding dress honors thousands of Jewish women
The theme of 6th Jerusalem Biennale delayed until now due to the October 7 attack and the Gaza war is barzel tzon, or iron herd, which refers to a Talmudic concept that the property a woman brings to her marriage belongs to her, regardless of the fate of the marriage. In modern Hebrew, this expression refers to someone who is a cultural asset to the Jewish people.
Curated by Emily Bilski, Threading, one of 30 exhibitions at the Biennale, uses fiber arts to explore the abundant reservoir of cultural goods created by Jewish women. Threading features the works of seven contemporary artists nestled among the Museum of Italian Jewish Art's permanent historical artifacts, many of which are textiles recycled from everyday domestic use into religious objects such as Torah binders.
Several Threading artists have been inspired by this practice of upcycling textiles. In a particularly striking creation, the artist Andi Arnovitz transformed her wedding dress into a beautiful statement about the power of Jewish women, titled What We Bring. Arnovitz split her own wedding dress in half and laser cut 2,611 names of influential Jewish women, including Deborah Lipstadt, Bella Abzug, Bette Midler, Barbara Streisand, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Eva Hesse and Gilda Radner, from fabric of white binding, both fluid and resistant. . Arnovitz imagined those names bursting out of that wedding dress, she said. There is no way to contain this wealth of cultural assets. These Jewish women changed history and we are who we are because of them.
Arnovitz said she took out the names that meant something to me, those of my generation, and placed them at the bottom, so they created a huge circle on the floor and were easy to read.
The dress was handmade by her grandmother, who sewed the beads into it. His father and grandmother owned fabric stores in Kansas City LaVine Fabrics.
Ever since I was little, Arnovitz says, I was surrounded by fabrics and people who sewed. It's in my blood, it's under my skin. She continues this family tradition by integrating sewing and weaving into many previous works, such as Heavy (2020), a shroud with 50,000 discs representing the number of civilians killed in the Syrian civil war, and the Giant Prayer Vest (2009). ), which she calls the antithesis of a suicide vest; it is a vest of hope and who we are as a Jewish people.
While a suicide vest is filled with sharp bolts and nuts designed to maximize injury, the ultimate Jewish tool, she says, is prayer and paper. Arnovitz rescued several dozen prayer books she had found abandoned in Mea Shearim, rolled the pages into scrolls, then wrapped and tied them with silk thread.
Arnovitz sees a connection between the physical gestures she makes in creating these garments and the gestures of Jewish ritual.
I personally think, she said, that there is a whole set of typically Jewish gestures for wrapping, binding, wrapping and tying, and gestures that appear again and again in Jewish ritual. We bind the Torah, men wrap tefillin, Jewish women when we light candles, we light our eyes three times, we braid challah, the bride circles the groom seven times, these gestures are repeated over and over again.
The repetition of these Jewish rituals creates a collective Jewish memory. When we wrap tefillin or light candles, we are replicating the actions that Jewish men and women did thousands of years before us.
In making What We Bring, Arnovitz repeats these gestures: she linked the names to each other by sewing them together; she wrapped the names around the dress, creating what she calls a circle of strength; She attached the threads of each name to the dress and to each other. Perhaps this is why this work has such an evocative force, connecting us to generations of Jewish women before us.
Although created before October 7, What We Bring is about the resilience of Jewish women; it reclaims and reaffirms the power of Jewish women after Hamas's barbaric use of rape in an attempt to humiliate and degrade Jewish women. The dress, suspended in the air and cascading to the ground, is both ethereal and powerful, graceful and strong, a symbol of the strength and beauty of Jewish women, in Israel and around the world. It’s a Jewish feminist statement that is absolutely necessary right now, Arnovitz said.
