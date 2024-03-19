Blackpink's Jennie Kim Masters Off-Duty Fashion Week Style





Like another very famous musician in Dua Lipa, Jennie Kim of the Blackpinks knows how to travel in style. But unlike Dua, whose vacation fashion is full of sheer party dresses, Jennies' version focuses on loose, relaxed pieces and functional basics. Concrete example ? The K-pop sensations during their recent trip to Paris Fashion Week. Jennie was in town for the Chanel fall 2024 show, but spent most of her free time in loose-fitting denim rather than the French brand's signature tweed. For a visit to the Eiffel Tower, the star donned low-waisted pants which she paired with a scarf transformed into a belt. A delicate touch to an otherwise utilitarian look. From there, Jennie added a cropped white tee from Alaa which she paired with an oversized leather bomber jacket. The accessories were kept simple and very practical for a day of sightseeing, in the form of a black baseball cap and a blue Chanel tote bag. When she's not on stage in some sort of glitzy bodysuit or front row, it's obvious that Jennie prefers to keep her everyday style simple. Which, considering how many public appearances are scheduled in his schedule, makes perfect sense. Why complicate your wardrobe when you don't have to? In another Instagram post, Jennie gave a glimpse of her Parisian style. This time, she swapped her down jacket for a more feminine short jacket and her denim bag for a leather shoulder bag. The shoes also remained practical, with a pair of black platform clogs. The singer also showed a Ralph Lauren black sweater which she layered with a white button down and brown headband. A more formal touch, but still perfect for a casual Parisian afternoon. Jennies' trip, of course, ended with a stylish outing to the Chanel show on the final day of Paris Fashion Week. There, the singer swapped her denim for one ruffled princess dress which she accented with layers of gold jewelry and thigh-high boots. Of course, there are occasions when Jennie would rather prioritize comfort, like a visit to a Parisian landmark, and times when she's not afraid to experiment with her personal style, like a front-row outing at Chanel . The stars, they are like us. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

