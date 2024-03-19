Fashion
New Ghostbusters Stay Puft Dress and Plus Size Costumes Coming Soon
Our friends from Halloween costumes have revealed a handful of exclusive plus-size deals for the spooky season, all set to drop later this year!
Among our favorites is a new women's dress made in homage to Gozer's chosen shape, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. From what has been shown, the very adorable costume will feature the expected red, white and blue details on the chest, a puffy skirt and white mesh sleeves. There is also a sailor's hat which bears the mark “Stay Puft” mark and red ribbon. Priced at $79.99, the favorite candy is expected to ship in time for Halloween, scheduled for mid-September. (VIEW PRODUCT PAGE)
You can't call upon an ancient, ultra-powerful malignant entity without a little help, and first of all, we have the large size Zuul costume. As the standard version, those hoping to find their Keymaster will be there in this burnt orange transparent chiffon dress. Made from 100% polyester, a gold crinkle fabric is found inside, along with a matching belt. This one costs $59.99, with an ETA of next July. (VIEW PRODUCT PAGE)
Keeping the demigod duo, The Vinz Clortho costume from Halloween Costumes also gets the plus-size treatment. Allowing fans to live out their dreams as the Ghostbusters' bumbling accountant, this one features a satin striped shirt, half-zip sleeveless sweater and plastic strainer helmet. There is no shipping date other than expected in time for Halloween, priced at $69.99. (VIEW PRODUCT PAGE)
For those hoping to live out their dreams as Rick Moranis, we took a closer look at Tully's costume. I have already reviewed the standard size version on the Ghostbusters News YouTube channel.
