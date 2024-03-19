Fashion
Dries Van Noten announces his retirement as creative director of his eponymous label
“Can you name the Antwerp Six? It's a casual, one-question quiz designed to ease traffic jams between men's fashion shows in Paris. For those, like me, who haven't Having been buried in the fashion business for several decades, The Antwerp Six might look like a bunch of revolutionaries. From a fashion point of view, they were just that.
They had studied fashion together at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp from 1980 to 1981. Each had their own course, but together, in 1986, they put the Academy and Belgian design on the world map. fashion and brought a new voice to the industry when they walked the runway together. at London Fashion Week. Most of them have been on the map in one way or another ever since.
The Antwerp Six game generally plays out the same way. I can easily reach the fifth but I have difficulty with the sixth*. But the first never poses a problem: Dries Van Noten.
This morning, Dries Van Noten, with his characteristic discretion, announced in a simple letter his intention to step down from the creative direction of his eponymous brand after his next men's show in Paris in June. A collective gasp ensued. This is major news in my world, not least because, for four decades, Dries Van Noten has been one of the most fascinating and desirable brands in men's and women's fashion. All this was done without much noise or fanfare. Dries doesn't do advertising or influencers and his shows are thankfully free of the celebrity fandango that attends all major fashion shows these days. It's more about the clothes.
His collections have always combined the eclectic and the vaguely familiar with the interesting and novel nuances of overcoats purchased at thrift stores, with details drawn from everything from Indian embroidery to the military. It is not possible to put a simple label on collections incorporating so many ideas, colors and patterns from such a vast cultural playlist.
The result is the perfect balance between expressive and wearable. This is just one of the reasons why Dries is known as the designer of designers. But it's also why his clothes appeal to men and women who don't live and breathe fashion. People who like his clothes want to be interesting rather than trendy. Dries never intends to erase personality. Instead, one's clothing reflects and highlights one's personality. And there's a story behind every detail to add depth.
10 years ago, on a rainy morning (with a slight hangover) at the end of the Paris men's shows, I was invited, along with a group of other American fashion editors, to watch Dries Van Noten: inspirations, an exhibition presented at the Musée des Arts Decoratifs, attached to the Louvre. We waited in the hallway, somewhat teary-eyed, until our guide appeared from a side door. It was Dries himself.
An hour and a half of creativity training follows, during which Dries reveals and explains the processes by which his own inspirations are transformed into fashion. The exhibition featured clothing from previous seasons paired with the objects and artworks that inspired them, whether Picasso or punk. A 16th-century painting by Bronzino, which had hung in the same place in the Louvre for centuries, was moved exceptionally (and not without a lot of Gallic beaurocracy) for the Dries exhibition next to a 1986 painting by Gerhard Richter. If anything, it was proof positive that the most talented designers are those with interests and passions far beyond fashion. Dries can now fully enjoy his work.
The Dries van Noten label, reassuringly, will continue, initially pushed by the label's existing strong studio team. In due course a new designer will be announced to lead them. But the considerable legacy of the brand Dries created will ensure its aesthetic still has long legs.
*The Antwerp Six: Dries Van Noten, Walter Van Bierendonck, Anne Demeulemeester, Dirk Bikkembergs, Dirk Van Saene and Marina Yee.
