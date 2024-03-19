What Dries Van Noten meant to fashion





Photo: Estrop/Getty Images Dries Van Noten, the beloved Belgian designer known for his lively prints and sleek silhouettes, has announced his impending departure from his eponymous brand. His last show as creative director will take place in Paris for the spring 2025 men's season. In the early 80s, as a young Antwerp resident, my dream was to have a voice in fashion, he wrote in an Instagram post. Now I want to focus on all the things I never had time for. I am sad, but at the same time happy to announce that I will be leaving my position at the end of June. I've been planning for this moment for a while and I feel like it's time to make way for a new generation of talent to bring their vision to the brand. Founded in 1986, Dries Van Noten, as a brand, has amassed a large, albeit cult following, of highly respected leaders in the fashion industry. His designs, sometimes polarizing (Anna Wintour reportedly refused to wear his works) often lean toward avant-garde opulence, filled with bold patterns and prints; bright, lush colors; and luxury fabrics. As a person, Van Noten has attracted longtime admirers throughout his career. While the designer sold the majority of its brand Joining Spanish perfume and fashion company Puig in 2018, Van Noten has established himself as an industry veteran who has avoided some of the pitfalls that big brands looking to expand often fall into (i.e. say gadgets). As a result, Van Noten inadvertently established himself as one of the industry's most respected designers. I can't lie, I cried a little this morning. It has been a tremendous honor to live with his clothes and take him with me every moment of my life, wrote stylist Amanda Murray, who affectionately calls Van Noten Papa Dries and estimates that 70 percent of his wardrobe comes from of its collections. on Instagram this morning alongside a photo of the two together. No one has made me feel more like myself than my Papa Dries, and that is a gift for which I am forever grateful. A quick glance at the social media pages of many fashion writers and editors this morning highlighted the extent of Van Notens' impact on many of them, including WSJ.Cuts Market Editor Sarah Spellings and Cortne Bonilla posted their favorite early Van Noten outfits that they had worn or bought themselves, highlighting how they felt wearing or just looking at the clothes he had made. For me, this is what fashion should be about in terms of artistic references, eccentricity, personality and freedom. His pieces have always inspired me and always made me feel like I could express myself better, communicate better through clothes, Bonilla said. Although the successor has not yet been announced, conversations with European designers have already taken place, according to WWD. The outlet also noted that Van Noten would remain creative director and chairman of the board, according to parent company Puig. In his announcement, Van Noten noted that his Spring 2025 women's collection would be produced by my studio team with whom I have worked closely for all these years, writing that he was fully confident that they would do an excellent job. Dries closed his statement with a sketch of himself alongside his beloved dog, Harry, both looking delightfully content. Maybe now he'll have time to take care of its absolutely magnificent garden at home in the Belgian countryside. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

