



Dries Van Noten will no longer be led by its eponymous founder. Van Noten, who launched his brand in 1986 with the launch of menswear, is stepping down from the brand that shares his name, Everyday women's clothing reported Tuesday. His last collection will be for the spring 2025 men's season, and his successor should be named soon. “As a young Antwerp resident, my dream was to have a voice in fashion. Thanks to a journey that took me to London, Paris and beyond, and with the help of countless people who supported me, this dream came true,” said Van Noten. WWD. “Now I want to focus on all the things I never had time for. I am sad, but at the same time happy. Van Noten was one of the original members of the Antwerp Six, a group of designers who emerged from the Belgian city's Royal Academy of Fine Arts in the 1980s. After starting out in the world of menswear, he expanded into women's clothing, becoming known for its use of bright colors and emphasis on prints. Over the 38 years he has created his eponymous brand, he has been recognized with CFDA awards and in museum exhibitions around the world. In 2018, Van Noten sold a majority stake in his brand to fashion company Puig, which also oversees brands including Carolina Herrera, Nina Ricci and Jean Paul Gaultier. The move suggests Van Noten was considering the future of his company, although sources said Everyday women's clothing that the creator had committed to staying for at least five more years. Van Noten said he would continue to stay involved with the house and the search for his successor began in recent months. “We respect Dries’ wish to step down, after an exceptional 38-year career in fashion,” said Marc Puig, chairman and CEO of Puig. WWD. “It is a true honor for Puig to now be entrusted with the responsibility of carrying his legacy into the future, and a unique responsibility that we will cherish as a new and exciting chapter opens for both Dries and the brand.” As for what Van Noten will do next, one of his passions is gardening. The designer even referenced this hobby when talking about DVN's legacy. “The brand is now booming. Like a garden, you decide what to plant, and at some point it continues to thrive,” he said. “Seeing our clothes in the world, knowing that they have a place in your life, fulfilled me beyond words.” Authors Tori Latham Tori Latham is a digital editor at Robb Report. She was previously an editor at The Atlantic and has written for publications including The Cut and The Hollywood Reporter. When not… Learn more

