Grand Rapids business slows down fashion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) A women-owned business in downtown Grand Rapids aims to provide its customers with sustainable options.

Vintage and upcycle store Second atmosphere opened at 13 Division Ave., near Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, in August 2022, after college roommates Kaitlynn Fitzpatrick and Camille Steverson started the business online.

They bonded over their love of thrifting and often went together, eventually starting to sell items they found on social media. When COVID-19 hit, Fitzpatrick, who was studying marketing, and Steverson, an engineering student, took a break from school and began focusing more on Second Vibess.

The business evolved and they began recycling some of the clothes they found.

Kaitlynn Fitzpatrick and Camille Steverson, co-owners of Second Vibess.

“(We) were just inspired by a lot of clothes that we were seeing out there that maybe we couldn't afford or couldn't get,” Steverson told News 8. “We figured : 'Well, we can design clothes and we can make certain things that we imagine. So (it) evolved slowly by us, just through trial and error and falling in love with the process along the way.

Both are advocates for slow fashion, encouraging people to shop ethically and be conscious of where their clothes come from.

“There are already so many clothes in the world, as if there are enough clothes to clothe everyone,” Fitzpatrick said. “Companies simply thousands and thousands of new designs on a monthly basis. And if you went there and took the time to see what is out there, you would really see that there are so many good quality clothes.

Second Vibess in Downtown Grand Rapids. (Courtesy of Second Vibess) Second Vibess in Downtown Grand Rapids. (Courtesy of Second Vibess)

Both noted that with fast fashion companies like Shein flooding thrift stores, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find good quality, vintage clothing at places like Goodwill.

“If you want Shein clothes, it’s at the thrift store,” Fitzpatrick said.

They get a lot of the clothes for Second Vibess from a Goodwill Outlet Center, explaining that it's the last stop before the clothes are usually sent to a landfill or turned into rags.

The business owners said they both have an eclectic and unique sense of style, which is reflected in the clothing offered by Second Vibess. Steverson explained that they like to express themselves through sustainable clothing.

“We are creative people and we also live within our means,” she said. “That means we have to make things work. And I think there's a beauty in that and having to look for pieces and figure out how things fit together and maybe not buy a cookie cutter outfit that everyone else door.

Second Vibess in Downtown Grand Rapids. (Courtesy of Second Vibess) Second Vibess in Downtown Grand Rapids. (Courtesy of Second Vibess)

As they continue to grow their business, which expanded into the building next door last year, the two aim to increase their online presence and host more events, such as a sewing workshop.

The two have enjoyed building a community along the South Division, where several other vintage and arts businesses are located.

“We've really tried to bring everyone together and have community events that everyone can participate in and have the public come and see what our little vintage center has to offer, because there are so many amazing businesses on our street,” Fitzpatrick said.

As the community celebrates Women's History Month, they said it was great to represent female entrepreneurs in the community. Their advice to others is to try to find your community.

“Come find us if you're around here, if you're not around here, contact us,” Steverson said. “But it’s really important to find a strong community to talk about things, work together and achieve your goals together.”

They said they enjoy making a positive impact and being able to interact with customers.

“We both like to save money. We love making clothes. Being able to have an idea, put it together and make it your job is an incredible experience,” Fitzpatrick said.

“It’s amazing to be able to turn your passion, your hobby and something you love into your job,” Steverson added. “We work all the time, but we can do what we want and create. »