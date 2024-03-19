LIM Colleges Fashion Education Foundation will honor Todd Snyder and Elizabeth Marcuse





LIM College, New York's fashion business school, announced that it will honor fashion designer Todd Snyder with its annual Fashion Forward Award, as well as its own President Emeritus, Elizabeth Marcuse, through its Fashion Education Foundation (FEF). The two winners will receive their prizes at a special FEF cocktail and silent auction on May 1, on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Elizabeth Marcuse is honored for her impact on current and former LIM students. She led the college as president from 2002 to 2023. During this time, LIM College expanded its academic offerings with masters in fashion business as well as a range of other programs. Additionally, thanks to Marcus's efforts, the American institution now has a more racially, ethnically, geographically and socio-economically diverse student body than at any time in the College's history. states the press release sent by the school. LIM Fashion Education Foundation: Elizabeth Marcuse and Todd Snyder will receive an award Menswear designer Todd Snyder, who founded his eponymous brand in 2011, is celebrated for his contributions to men's fashion. He inspired a new wave of avant-garde men's fashion, according to the school. Additionally, GQ described him as the man who taught men to love clothes, and Snyder was nominated twice for the CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year award. He was also a finalist for the US Vogue Fashion Fund, co-organized by the CFDA. Commenting on the news in a statement, Arnold Cohen, Chairman of the LIM FEF Board of Directors, said: “We are delighted to recognize Liz and Todd with the Fashion Forward Awards this year. Not only are they both incredibly accomplished in the industry, but they have also served our organization in numerous ways over the years. He continued: They are truly dedicated to the mission of LIM FEF, which is to raise and administer funds for scholarships and educational enhancement that LIM College students benefit from. Our vision is that these fellows will become strong leaders, global thinkers and entrepreneurs in the fashion industry. The LIM Colleges Fashion Education Foundation was founded in 1977 and aims to raise funds to provide scholarships and other potential support to college students. This fundraising is accomplished through the generous support of individuals, alumni, corporate sponsors and special events.

