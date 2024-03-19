Career Clothing Closet opens its doors to students





To promote student success and equity, the UCSC Career Success team is proud to cut the ribbon on its latest initiative, the Career Clothing Closet, during its grand opening ceremony on March 11, 2024. Located in the Hahn Student Services Building, 125, this endeavor marks an important step forward in ensuring that all students have access to professional attire, regardless of financial constraints. The Career Clothing Closet functions as a casual clothing pantry, providing students with a variety of professional clothing such as blazers, dress shirts, pants, skirts and shoes. The Career Clothing Closet aims to empower students as they navigate job interviews, internships and networking opportunities by providing them with the confidence and presentation needed to succeed. Students can visit the Career Clothing Closet during Career Success Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and can bring up to three items of clothing per term. Volunteers, donors and supporters played a vital role in making the University Closet a reality. To date, Career Success has received more than 200 pieces of clothing from 24 different UCSC departments and two community members. “The idea of ​​having a college wardrobe came about when some members of the community contacted us and asked if we would take clothes for interviews and of course we agreed. Even though we weren't quite ready and didn't yet have the systems in place to accept the garments, we couldn't pass up this opportunity,” says Emily White, Executive Director of Career Success. The closet doors are now open and there is still plenty of room for more donations! Students, staff and faculty members can also continue to donate their clean, gently used interview clothes during normal business hours. Community members can also donate shopping cards to the closet. Career Success employees will use the funds on the cards to purchase clothes for the closet. There is now a particular need for men's style clothing and shoes, as well as larger sizes, but all donations are accepted. Looking ahead, the team plans to expand its efforts. By reaching out to the Chamber of Commerce and department stores like Ross or Macy's, Career Success aims to grow community connections – and the closet. The official grand opening of the Career Clothing Closet on March 11, 2024, demonstrates UC Santa Cruz's commitment to student success and equity. By removing barriers to professional attire, the university reaffirms its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment where every student can thrive academically and professionally. With its doors now open, the Career Clothing Closet invites students to enter a world of possibilities, where their potential knows no limits. How to make a donation The Career Clothing Closet continues to accept donations during regular business hours. Community members can donate clean, gently used care clothes or shopping cards to local or online retailers. Business hours Monday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location 125 Hahn Student Services Building

