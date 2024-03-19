Fashion designer Dries Van Noten withdraws from eponymous brand





Belgian designer Dries Van Noten, who dazzled the fashion world for nearly four decades with his sumptuous use of color and fabric, announced Tuesday that he will step down as creative director of his eponymous brand at the end of June. Van Noten, 65, a master at mixing old and new, said in a statement that the spring-summer 2025 men's collection will be his last in his current role. He added that the women's collection will be designed by his studio. Van Notens' successor will be announced later, he said. BILL TO SUPPRESS FAST FASHION TO ENCOURAGE SUSTAINABILITY APPROVED BY THE LOWER HOUSE OF FRANCE “I’ve been preparing for this moment for a while and feel it’s time to make way for a new generation of talent to bring their vision to the brand,” Van Noten said. Although he will relinquish his role as creative director, Van Noten will remain involved with the fashion house. Fashion company Puig acquired a majority stake in Van Noten in 2018, with the designer remaining creative director of the brand, which has expanded into beauty and fragrance. Van Noten said the Puig buyout had contributed to the “flourishing” of the brand. “Like a garden, you decide what to plant; and at some point it continues to thrive,” he said. Van Noten graduated from the fashion design course at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of Belgium in 1981 and launched his first collection five years later. His first flagship store opened in 1989 in Antwerp, the Belgian port city where he was born into a family of tailors. As Antwerp developed a reputation as Europe's capital of cool, Van Noten became a major creative force within “The Antwerp Six”, a collective that also included Walter Van Beirendonck, Ann Demeulemeester, Dirk Van Saene, Dirk Bikkembergs and Marina Yee. “In the early 80s, as a young Antwerp resident, my dream was to have a voice in fashion,” he said. “Thanks to a journey that took me to London, Paris and beyond, and with the help of countless supportive people, this dream became a reality.” Van Noten debuted at Paris Fashion Week in 1991 with a menswear collection. Her first women's show on the catwalks of the French capital took place two years later. Since then, Van Noten has organized two women's fashion shows and two men's fashion shows each year. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Her fall show at Paris Fashion Week last month was a visual feast of illusions and contrasts. The sleeves have been cut to make them almost two-dimensional, an innovative play on perspective that catches the viewer's eye. The sweaters seemed to come to life, embracing their wearers in a dance of fabrics and shapes. This play of textures and colors created a dynamic energy and poetry that became a Van Noten trademark. “Now I want to focus on all the things I never had time for,” Van Noten said. “I’m sad, but at the same time happy.”

