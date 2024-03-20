Fashion
The 9 Daily Tips to Drop Your Dress Size by Summer – With No Grueling Diet or Fitness Program in sight
WITH summer approaching, you might be intimidated by the idea of bikinis, strappy tops, shorts and skirts.
But there's definitely time to act now to drop a dress size or two, without having to resort to drastic measures or a fad diet.
Improve your approach with small but hard-working habits, and you may see results that last well beyond your summer vacation.
Claudia Dumond, health coach and founder of a well-being platform Miniworldexplains Sun Health: Ambitious goals can seem insurmountable and can sometimes prevent you from even starting to take action.
Once you complete a small action, you'll likely feel a small rush of dopamine, the happy hormone, that keeps you on track.
Last week, a study showed that young people who took a shot of apple cider vinegar (15 ml) every morning for three months lost 8 kg more than those who did not take it.
Both participating groups enjoyed the same diet, the researchers said, concluding that apple cider vinegar was the cause of the weight loss, although no food diaries were provided.
Turns out, having a glass of something this sour in the morning might be a small price to pay.
But how else can you get the most bang for your buck when it comes to weight loss?
ACID TASTE
APPLE cider vinegar is used by Victoria Beckham and Megan Fox to stay in shape.
The new study from Lebanon supported apple cider vinegar's weight loss claims and also showed it could reduce blood sugar spikes – when glucose, converted from carbohydrates in the diet, s accumulates and causes an increase in blood sugar.
This is a normal body reaction to food, but keeping blood sugar levels more stable than spiked can prevent hunger and cravings.
Rob Hobson, registered nutritionist and author of Undo the treatment of your life, tells Sun Health: I think it's interesting. But it's only a small population and they were all Lebanese.
But don't put it back neatly.
Claudia says: Apple cider vinegar should always be consumed with water, one to two tablespoons diluted in six to eight ounces of water due to its high acidity level.
Better yet, make it into a salad dressing with olive oil, Dijon mustard, garlic and honey.
GET YOUR EGG ON
A HANDFUL of protein at each meal will likely keep you fuller, and longer, says Rob.
He adds: A good starting point for losing weight is eating more protein and fewer carbs and snacks.
If you eat meat as a source of protein, the leaner it is, the better.
But for a cheaper and simpler alternative, opt for eggs.
Eggs are low in calories but high in protein and can be eaten in a wholemeal pitta or brown bread sandwich.
In a 2022 US study, participants following a low-carb diet with at least three eggs per day lost 9.7% of their total fat after eight weeks.
This compares to 2% among people on a low-fat, egg-free diet.
BECOME CRAZY
INSTEAD of afternoon cookies or a chocolate bar, snack on nuts.
Good options include almonds, walnuts and Brazil nuts and a mix with a little chocolate, preferably dark, will curb that sweet craving.
Although nuts are high in calories, which means they support you, they have been repeatedly shown to prevent weight gain and may even help with weight loss.
If you can't resist your favorite snacks, opt for multi-packs of crisps, biscuits and chocolates.
Smaller, individually wrapped portions can prevent overeating.
Avoid the biggest bags to share at all costs.
AFTER DINNER BLITZ
Slouching on the couch after dinner can cause what's called a food coma.
This feeling of lethargy is the result of a drop in glucose levels, especially after eating carbohydrates.
But if you move immediately, your muscles must absorb the glucose from your meal when it reaches your bloodstream.
Claudia says: Blood sugar levels rise within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal.
So, moving shortly after finishing a meal can prevent excessive spikes, which in turn can help improve energy levels and mood.
Take a walk on your lunch break, do chores after dinner, or take the dog for an evening walk.
FIBER FIRST
FIBER is your best friend when it comes to weight loss.
A jacket potato garnished with baked beans is full of it (half of the 30 g recommended daily).
It's also inexpensive, easy to prepare, and can be stored in the refrigerator for reheating.
Plus, it's rich in resistant starch, which is also found in beans, chickpeas and lentils.
A Chinese study last month found that people who consumed 40g of resistant starch per day lost an average of 3kg in eight weeks.
Just watch out for the toppings, butter and cheese, that are high in saturated fat, which can contribute to excess weight.
SHORT AND SWEET
THE NHS recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.
But this may not be feasible for you.
A 2018 New Zealand study suggests that one 23-minute workout per week is as beneficial as three.
But it has to be high-intensity interval training.
Use a workout or lifestyle app like Freeleticswhich offers six weeks of 15-minute bodyweight-only workouts, or a free YouTube account such as FitnessBlender.
David Wiener, Training Specialist at Freeletics, says: HIIT is the best way to squeeze exercise into a busy schedule[and] will help regulate your appetite by temporarily suppressing ghrelin (our hunger hormone).
Short rest periods between bouts of activity allow your body to recover briefly before increasing the intensity again.
Sip some water
PEOPLE who have lost weight often attribute their increased water intake to their shrinking waistline.
Research from Loughborough University found that young men ate 22% less when they drank two glasses of water immediately before a meal.
In India, overweight young women lost about 1 kg in eight weeks by drinking a drink half an hour before each meal, according to a 2016 study.
Buy a water bottle with a straw to make drinking easier.
David says: Drinking water has been shown to improve your resting energy expenditure, thereby increasing the number of calories you burn.
GET UP AND MOVE
EXERCISE in the morning, before the day passes you by.
According to a study, people who go to the gym in the morning have a smaller waistline than those who go in the evening.
David says: Studies also show that people who exercise in the morning tend to make healthier food choices for the rest of the day.
Exercising before eating in the morning is believed to help with weight loss.
But if you feel dizzy or shaky, especially during higher-intensity workouts, eat something first.
David says: This will allow you to work harder, fatigue more slowly, and burn more calories overall.
Do you already have a routine? Add a ten-minute abdominal workout to your cardio and five minutes of HIIT to strength training for a scorching finisher.
OATS SO SIMPLE
Ditch the low-fat sweetened yogurt and granola, both high in sugar, and replace them with a bowl of oatmeal first.
Oats contain a soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which nourishes the growth of good bacteria.
More and more research shows that good gut health is linked to better digestion and weight management, and that poor gut health can make weight loss more difficult.
Avoid honey and maple syrup for low-sugar berries and nuts for protein filling.
Opt for steel-cut oats over quick-cooked oats, as the former is less likely to cause a spike in blood sugar.
How to Lose Weight Safely
Losing weight should be a long-term commitment to a healthier lifestyle, rather than drastic measures.
NHS advice – which can be adopted slowly – includes:
- Be active 150 minutes per week, you can divide this into shorter sessions
- Aim to get your 5 fruits or vegetables per day. 80 g of fresh, canned or frozen fruit or vegetables count as 1 serving.
- Try to lose 1 to 2 pounds, or 0.5 to 1 kg, per week
- Read food labels. Products with more green color codes than amber and red are often a healthier option.
- Replace sugary drinks with water if you don't like the taste, add lemon or lime slices for flavor.
- Reduce your intake of foods high in sugar and fat. Start by replacing sugary cereals with whole grain alternatives.
- Share your weight loss plan with someone you trust who can motivate you when you're having a bad day.
