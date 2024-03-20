Study on Red Dress Alert begins at committee in Ottawa

Work is progressing on the Red Dress Alert, a system similar to the Amber Alert for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

On Tuesday morning, the House of Commons Committee on the Status of Women began a study of the proposal.

Winnipeg Center MP Leah Gazans said the study will incorporate themes from coast-to-coast community consultations that have been taking place since December 2023.

“Some expert witnesses expressed a very common sentiment that monitoring of a red dress alert must be done by the community, by organizations that have led the charge to address the crisis of murdered and missing indigenous women and girls,” a Gazan said.

“While it appears the police need some involvement, there is a growing call for the community to decide when a red suit should be issued. »

A Press release from the New Democratic Party of Canada said funding was secured for the consultations as part of the 2023 federal budget, after Gazan first urged Ottawa to implement the program.

Every province and territory has been consulted so far, Gazan said, but noted efforts were still being made to meet with representatives in Nunavut.

At a news conference, the MP said East Coast communities and several organizations have already implemented their own form of red dress alert. These were consulted for best practices and lessons learned, she said.

There was also an opportunity to look at some technology related to implementing a red dress alert, she said.

The study will take place over five meetings of the status of women committee, Gazan said, but no date has been set for the program's implementation.

“It's important that it's done right,” she said, adding that the Red Dress Alert involves different considerations than Amber Alerts.

“When a child goes missing, of course, an Amber Alert is issued. But in the case of, for example, women, sometimes people don't want to be found. Women who are fleeing, for example, domestic violence and who do not want to be found by their attacker.

“We need to do this as quickly and safely as possible,” Gazan said. “(Even so,) I want to push liberals to get things done.

“We know that every day we wait, another woman, girl or two-spirit person goes missing. We cannot support that. We must act now. We need a red dress (alert) now.

“I don’t want to wait forever. We are in an emergency. There must be a very clear deadline.

In May 2023, The Canadian Press reported that the House of Commons unanimously supported a motion to declare the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls a Canada-wide emergency. This motion also supported a funding appeal for the Red Dress Alert system.

In June 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was “working to implement a red dress alert.”

Global News reached out to Indigenous Services Canada for comment but has not yet received a response.