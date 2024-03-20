Dries Van Noten leaves his fashion brand





One of the world's most beloved fashion personalities announced Tuesday that he is stepping down from his eponymous brand. Belgian designer Dries Van Noten, 65, announced this in a letter sent to friends of the brand. “In the early 1980s, when I was young in Antwerp, my dream was to have a voice in fashion,” Van Noten wrote. “Thanks to a trip that took me to London, Paris… this dream came true. Now I want to focus on all the things I never had time for. This means that its exceptionally well-revised fall 2024 women's collection, presented in Paris a few weeks ago, will be its last. Its fall men's fashion show in June 2024 will be its official finale. Dries’ unique look – dubbed “everyday bold” by WWD – combines flowing Boho cuts with avant-garde prints. A singularly elegant Cate Blanchett took Dries to the mat on several occasions. Just like Maggie Gyllenhaal, notably at the 2010 Oscars, and Florence Pugh, posing fervently in a ruffled fuchsia Dries dress at the 2020 BAFTAs. Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Michelle Obama, Carey Mulligan and Anna Wintour have all had memorable Dries moments. Kirsten Dunst recently donned a watercolor at a charity event. Van Noten grew up in Antwerp and attended the prestigious Royal Academy of Antwerp. He began wearing menswear in 1986, founded his women's line in 1988, and has owned his brand independently for three decades – which is rare for a designer, especially one who loves flowers and detailed embroidery. Six years ago, a majority stake was acquired by the Spanish giant Puig, owner of Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier and Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics. Florence Pugh, wearing Dries Van Noten, attends the 73rd British Academy Film Awards after-show party in 2020. Matt Crossick/PA Images/Getty Images In 2014, a major Paris retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs paired Dries' detailed clothing with the books, music and artwork that inspired them. As well-wishers descended, the shy, soft-spoken Dries whispered as he rushed toward a back entrance, “I’m just too shy for these accolades.” » Even if Van Noten will no longer be the creative director of the house, he will continue to be involved in a vague role. “Seeing our clothes in the world,” he signed the heartfelt farewell letter, “has fulfilled me beyond words.” There's no doubt this pastel-colored women's fall collection will be loved when it hits stores this summer. Cate Blanchett, wearing Dries Van Noten, at the “Stateless” premiere during the 70th Berlin International Film Festival at Zoo Palast on February 26, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

