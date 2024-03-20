Fashion
Biden wears sneakers instead of dress shoes, sparks rumors
President Joe Biden has sparked a new round of rumors, this time around his choice of shoes: Critics say he wears them to remain more stable while standing and walking.
The 81-year-old president was recently seen sporting the same pair of black shoes. Hoka Transport sneakers with his suits instead of a traditional pair of dress shoes.
The sneakers, which have the American Podiatric Association's seal of approval, are intended for “hiking,” “walking” and “lifestyle,” according to the company's website. The shoes are also touted as offering “neutral” stability for wearers who want a “symmetrical cushion bed.”
Social networks has been quick to report when Biden wears the sneakers over a pair of dress shoes, wondering if they were prescribed to help limit the president's number of falls.
Biden was first seen swapping his loafers for sneakers in February, and they've been part of his regular outfit ever since.
In January, Politico reported that Biden was increasing his use of tennis shoes. However, a source close to the matter said he resisted wearing them because he thought they didn't look presidential enough.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrews Bates spoke with the New York Post about the shoes last week, saying Biden uses the active shoes to help him stay in shape.
White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates claimed Wednesday that Biden uses active shoes to help him stay in shape.
“I know you don't like presidents who exercise, but don't worry, you'll get used to it,” Bates said, appearing to take aim at former President Donald Trump.
