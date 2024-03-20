Belgian designer Dries Van Noten has announced his retirement, stepping down as creative director of his eponymous brand after nearly 40 years. His last show will take place at Paris Men's Fashion Week in June 2024.

Meanwhile, the designer shared that the women's spring-summer 2025 collection will be produced by his trusted studio team.

In the early 1980s, as a young Antwerp resident, I dreamed of having a voice in fashion, the designer said in a letter posted on Instagram. Now I want to focus on all the things I never had time for. I am sad, but at the same time happy to announce that I will be leaving my position at the end of June. I've been planning for this moment for a while and I feel like it's time to make way for a new generation of talent to bring their vision to the brand.

Even though the designer has yet to name his successor, a detail we can expect “in due course”, we can't help but wonder if Dries Van Noten will install another male creative director? Time will tell us.

Since founding his brand in 1986, the 65-year-old has garnered a cult following for his fashion-forward clothing, which exemplifies his love of sumptuous fabrics, embroidery, bold colors and prints. Thanks to its eccentric point of view and strict values, the brand has never needed to resort to tricks to overcome an anomaly in an oversaturated and fast-paced fashion industry.

A member of the Antwerp 6, a group that includes Ann Demeulemeester and Marina Yee, Dries Van Noten has become one of the most respected names in football. We hope that some distance from the label will allow him to spend more time with his beloved dog, Harry, who was depicted in an illustration by Richard Haines that accompanied the short story.

