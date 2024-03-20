Fashion
Dries Van Noten retires
Belgian designer Dries Van Noten has announced his retirement, stepping down as creative director of his eponymous brand after nearly 40 years. His last show will take place at Paris Men's Fashion Week in June 2024.
Meanwhile, the designer shared that the women's spring-summer 2025 collection will be produced by his trusted studio team.
In the early 1980s, as a young Antwerp resident, I dreamed of having a voice in fashion, the designer said in a letter posted on Instagram. Now I want to focus on all the things I never had time for. I am sad, but at the same time happy to announce that I will be leaving my position at the end of June. I've been planning for this moment for a while and I feel like it's time to make way for a new generation of talent to bring their vision to the brand.
Even though the designer has yet to name his successor, a detail we can expect “in due course”, we can't help but wonder if Dries Van Noten will install another male creative director? Time will tell us.
Since founding his brand in 1986, the 65-year-old has garnered a cult following for his fashion-forward clothing, which exemplifies his love of sumptuous fabrics, embroidery, bold colors and prints. Thanks to its eccentric point of view and strict values, the brand has never needed to resort to tricks to overcome an anomaly in an oversaturated and fast-paced fashion industry.
A member of the Antwerp 6, a group that includes Ann Demeulemeester and Marina Yee, Dries Van Noten has become one of the most respected names in football. We hope that some distance from the label will allow him to spend more time with his beloved dog, Harry, who was depicted in an illustration by Richard Haines that accompanied the short story.
Pictures: @driesvannoten @driesvannoten
|
Sources
2/ https://www.russh.com/designer-dries-van-noten-announces-his-retirement/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women's Golf Ranks 15th at Donnis Thompson Invitation
- Dries Van Noten retires
- Earthquake information: Strong mag. 5.4 Earthquake
- Analysts discuss Supreme Court decision to allow Texas to enforce controversial immigration law
- Dr. Dre Receives Star at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
- Sharath Kamal is the highest ranked Indian player in the latest ITTF rankings – Yes Punjab
- President Jokowi to inaugurate West Kalimantan airports and roads
- Johnny Depp responds after 'Blow' co-star Lola Glaudini accuses actor of verbal abuse
- Biden wears sneakers instead of dress shoes, sparks rumors
- Canadian former NHL enforcer Chris Simon has died at the age of 52
- Ariana Grande to Pay Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million in Divorce Settlement
- Ankara and Baghdad plan to sign framework agreement during Erdoan's visit to Iraq