THE BOYZ Talks 'Phantasy' Album Series, US Tour Plans and Fashion Styling





Seven months after THE BOYZ initially presented their trio Fantasy series of albums with Christmas in Augustthe K-pop group completed the 15-track project with the latest chapter Love letter. Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news Led by sentimental single “Nectar,” THE BOYZ member Kevin says the final chapter of their trilogy offers a “kind of emotional but hopeful vibe” for Love letter which contrasts with the summery and shimmering pop single “Lip Gloss” for Christmas in Augustand their dark and single “Watch It” for Pt. twoSixth Sense. “At this point in our career, we want to tackle something we’ve never done before.” “I really hope that through this trilogy we can really focus on Fantasy and our fans got to see a lot of different sides of THE BOYZ,” Jacob said. Billboard News' Tetris Kelly during a visit to Los Angeles with its members Kevin, Juyeon, Hyunjae and Eric. “As we close with 'Nectar,' saying goodbye to our bittersweet memories and heading toward our new, happier future, I hope you'll come along with us and we can show you what we have in store .” Now that their Fantasy releases are over, THE BOYZ says it's time to perform these new songs live for fans. “Our fans have been dying for us to go on tour and I think it’s about time,” says Eric. “We're going to make it happen this year,” Kevin making sure to add, “We may or may not see you in your own city/country.” Before returning to the United States, fans can stay up to date with their additional musical activities by following them on TikTok where Kevin delivers Beyoncé covers, Jacob plays guitar in his pajamasand the 11 members of THE BOYZ sing, dance and share their lives. We don’t really get to do a lot of music production in our band for our own music, so I like to experiment and do things on TikTok,” Kevin explains. It’s my musical outlet and I like to do a lot of covers there. Jacob agrees with this sentiment, adding: “Since we're in a band, I don't really get a chance to play guitar and sing for the fans, so I use TikTok for my karaoke covers in pajamas.” While Juyeon, Hyunjae, and Kevin have all attended events and teamed up with different fashion brands, like Dior, Gucci, and Jeremy Scott, the guys also shared a surprising insight into their personal style during the shoot. “Whenever we have events where our stylist can potentially dress us in casual clothes, we opt for our own clothes rather than those of our stylists,” Kevin shares. “We like to dress up as much as possible.” Watch the full Billboard News interview above to learn more about Kevin, Juyeon, Jacob, Hyunjae and Eric on THE BOYZ's Fantasy album, and find out who among them is most likely to snack at midnight, be late to get ready, know another K-pop group's choreography and much more.

