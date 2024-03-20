Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County Hosts Prom Dress Shopping Event





The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County are hosting a prom dress shopping event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Plano branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs. Local teens will be able to shop for the perfect dress in time for prom season at this free event. The event is in partnership with Comerica Bank, six Comerica Banking Centers in the Dallas area collected 380 new or gently used formal dresses and accessories from colleagues, customers and the community last month, to benefit the new partners with the Boys & Girls Club of Collin. County, Dallas CASA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas. Volunteers from Comerica's North Texas Women's Forum will help out at the event. To celebrate Comerica's 175th anniversary, the bank partnered with Project Beauty to offer a free makeover (including hair and makeup) valued at $175, to one participant from each nonprofit on the evening of their respective proms. Additionally, Project Beauty generously contributed 60 dresses to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County through its annual prom dress drive, in collaboration with Legacy West. Project Beauty will also be handing out Thrive Causemetics gift bags to teens at the upcoming event next Saturday. Project Beauty's mission is to spread empowerment through the universal language of beauty, with the goal of helping women build confidence, foster hope, and support and encourage one another. All Collin County area teens who need help attending prom are welcome. The Plano branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs is located at 1111 H Avenue; Plano, TX 75074. Don't miss anything Local. Subscribe to our free newsletter.

