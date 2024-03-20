Fashion in Mea Culpa favors tailored suits, powerful shoulders and subtle hues

Bob Mahoney/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy of Netflix



Tyler Perry's latest film mea culpa, was an exciting project that left fans eagerly discussing what they saw on social media for days. Immediately after its release, opinions on Instagram and Twitter were hard to ignore. The chaos that ensued throughout the film could be attributed to Mea Harper, a lawyer played by Kelly Rowland. Her character is central to the film's plot and since it is entirely focused on her, many moments weigh heavily on how she presents herself in terms of fashion. The costume design, led by Raiyonda Vereen, was precise and helped shed light on what led Mea to delve into uncharted territory to achieve a truer, freer version of herself. At many points, she is portrayed as an esoteric wife who defends an artist, Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), who many believe murdered his ex-girlfriend.

Most outfits worn throughout mea culpa lacked energy and consisted of muted, soulless tones like boring tans and dark blues. In comparison, main character Mea shined in countless scenes and her costumes were downright invigorating. From the beginning of the film, it is clear that only her look would include tailored, well-cut pantsuits, as she is the only employed woman in her social circle. Apart from this notion, her outfits when she is in the office present her as a person who wants to be taken seriously. The shades she wears also emphasize this: she often wears black when working or billing hours with Malloy. There is often a feminine touch to her outfits; brooches, complex makeup and dizzying pumps. These details allude to the explicit choice of how she would like to emphasize her femininity as a woman in a male-dominated office.

Mea culpa. Kelly Rowland as Mea in Mea Culpa. Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix

It's only when she returns home that Mea lets go of her inhibitions and relaxes. When she's in her sanctuary, she dons cozy knit sweaters in warm tones like tan. But because she's often on the go, there aren't many moments where she can bask in the calm energy we imagine one should feel at home. The lack of relaxing shades in her wardrobe shows how much she seems to immerse herself in work to ignore the conflict she faces with her husband Kal (played by Sean Sagar).

The 80s power shoulder look also gets a modern take in this film. At that time, costumes featured this detail as a way to be fashionable. When used today, it marks a woman as a style savant and dresser. There's a scene where Rowlands Mea is opposite Angela Robinson, who plays a scorned lover of Malloy's, Renee.

Mea culpa. (L to R) Kelly Rowland as Mea and Angela Robinson as Renée in Mea Culpa. Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix

During this key moment, Mea wears a long black blazer that turns heads. Underneath, she wears a white button-down shirt, black skinny pants, and black heels. Her whole outfit is well put together, but what happens in the scene is a verbal shakedown. Renee, a gallery owner, wearing a black, off-the-shoulder shirt and elegant dark green satin skirt brings Mea back to earth and forces her to realize that she might be a pawn in Malloy's universe. That's what makes this power shoulder outfit choice so interesting, even though it may seem dressed for combat; she leaves and remains out of breath.

On another end of the spectrum, Zyair often wears dark jeans or black pants and dark-toned leather jackets. No matter where he's spotted, the wealthy artist doesn't seem to care how he's seen; he wears what he wants and he doesn't care about the ramifications. Her clothes speak to the type of life Mea aspires to, a freer life with fewer expectations to live up to. Their costume design could be radically opposite to make this distinction clear. Rhodes Malloy is happy-go-lucky and he also says what he wants. This proves attractive to Mea. They say that opposites attract, and the pairing of these two characters as romantic partners furthers that ideal, especially since Mea seems confined in her loveless marriage.

Mea culpa. (L to R) Kelly Rowland as Mea and Trevante Rhodes as Zyair in Mea Culpa. Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix

In its entirety, mea culpas costume design uses clothing to highlight the strength of its most important character, Mea. Her power lies in her suits, low-cut tops and the intricately cut pants she chooses to wear every day. With this outfit, she ultimately determines her own destiny; she doesn't wait for someone to choose it for her. Truth be told, this is the film's most compelling and serious argument: that sometimes clothes should be a means of self-expression, especially for women seeking freedom.