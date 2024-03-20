Kristen Stewart still loves her Twilight wedding dress





Kristen Stewart I would always say yes to Bella's wedding dress Dusk. “I love this dress so much,” Stewart, 33, said. Who what to wear in a YouTube video interview posted on Friday, March 15. “I think if I ever had to wear a classic wedding dress, this would be it,” she exclaimed, adding that she wouldn't wear a traditional wedding dress today. (Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer. The couple is currently planning their wedding.) “I’m not going to do it, but I have to do it.” The Carolina Herrera wedding dress by Dusk featured a scoop neckline, long sleeves, an open back adorned with lace and a dramatic train. “I remember going in there; It was like putting on a real wedding dress,” Stewart said. Who what to wear thinking about Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella's wedding day. Related: Kristen Stewart's Best Looks: The Red Carpet and Beyond

Kristen Stewart is never afraid to experiment with fashion. Stewart quickly became a fan favorite after her big break in 2009 when she starred as Bella Swan in Twilight. Since then, she's donned delicate dresses, brightly colored coats, bodysuits and more on the red carpet. In March 2022, she looked radiant in a sheer Chanel dress with […] Stewart also praised Pattinson's look in the Twilight: Breaking Dawn, part 1 movie. “He looks great,” she said, smiling. “It’s a beautiful memory.” Elsewhere in the video interview, Stewart reflected on Bella's prom dress from the start. Dusk movie. “Bella's just not really a dress girl,” Stewart explained. “The sweater and sneakers kind of made it look like, 'I'm barely wearing a dress.' For Bella's prom, Stewart wore a blue ruffled dress with leggings and sneakers. Similar to her character's wedding night, it also felt like it was her real prom. “I loved this evening,” she said. “It was like my prom [because] I was 17 and not in high school. THANKS! You have successfully registered. When her character wasn't wearing dresses, she was often seen in jeans and sweaters. “It rains a lot up there in Forks,” Stewart said. Who what to wear of the fictional city located in Washington. Pattinson, 37, wore a gray coat, navy shirt and black jeans for the scene. “Wow, he looks weird,” Stewart joked. Related: Kristen Stewart's Dating History: From Robert Pattinson to Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart has become more comfortable with her love life being public over the years. The actress recalls struggling amid her first high-profile romance with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. “I wasn’t hiding anything. I didn't talk about my early relationships that were made public because I wanted the things that were mine to be mine,” she said. […] Stewart and Pattinson dated off-screen from 2009 to 2013. Pattinson is currently dating and expecting a baby with Suki Waterhouse.

