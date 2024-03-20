Fashion
A Stylist Told Me These Are the Top 4 Fashion Trends for Spring
If you're like me, your sweats have become a little Also lots of love this winter but let's not talk about it. Spring is officially here, the sun is finally shining, and I'm ready to reinvent my wardrobe to welcome the season in style. Naturally, I turn to Amazon's Impressive Fashion Selection, and I recruit reinforcement; Stylist Catherine Bibeau revealed its top four trend predictions for spring 2024 with In the styleand I found everything you need to rock these looks.
As Bibeau said, trends are about dressing with freedom and appropriating popular pieces. So, allow the following five picks to inspire you with fashion and kickstart your spring shopping. Below, browse clothing, shoes and accessories suitable for every occasion this season, starting at $30. Just be sure to grab your favorite finds soon, these trendy picks are sure to sell out quickly.
Stylist-Approved Spring Trends
High waist pants
If you also hate low-rise jeans, you'll be happy to know that high-rises are here to stay. In my book, the comfortable yet flattering silhouette is always In, but Bibeau confirmed that he sees the style, in particular, in pants this season. To get the look, hold on to the oh-so-chic Amalia pants from the brand popular with Amazon influencers, The Drop. The pants have an effortlessly stylish look thanks to their relaxed shape and elegant pleats. A major plus: They have a sneaky elastic waist for easy all-day wear. Slip on this lightweight pair with your favorite sneakers and white tee, or dress it down with slingbacks (cough, cough, see below) and a matching blazer.
Pointed Toe Slingbacks
Did someone say slingbacks? Sophisticated shoes are on the feet of all it-girls this spring. To name a few: Julia Roberts, Katie Holmes, Camila Mendes and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted sporting the shoe silhouette. Bibeau confirmed that the shoes will only grow in popularity as the season continues, particularly the pointed-toe models. If you're in the market for a pair yourself, look no further than these. Franco Sarto racerback pumps, which happens to be 25 percent off. The shoes have a 2-inch block heel and, of course, a sexy slingback that you can adjust to your perfect fit. Although I have a weakness for leopard print, which is also having a major renaissance this season, you can get the pumps in 27 additional colorways.
Classic polo shirts
Another trend popular with stylists to adopt at the start of the season: polo shirts. Classic tops instantly elevate any look; simply swap one in place of your favorite tee and watch it completely transform your ensemble. Bibeau recommends pairing a polo shirt with a ruffled micro-mini skirt to add a hyper-feminine touch to unisex style. This Imily Bela The option is marked down to $33 from its usual price of $47, so you'll want to grab it ASAP. The polo iteration is made from a lightweight cable knit material, making it the perfect choice for a transitional wardrobe. Bibeau added that monochrome whites will also be huge this season, and playing with different fabrics and textures, as this top does, is the best way to create a unique yet trendy look.
Metal accessories
Since no shopping trip is complete without at least one new accessory, you'll want to acquire The Drops silver Southampton clutch for just $30. Bibeau predicts that metals, particularly silver, will dominate the accessories sector this spring. The bag is sure to make a statement with any outfit, even if it's not. Also flashy thanks to its discreet pebble texture. Not only is the versatile pouch fashion-forward, it's also functional; it's the perfect size for storing your essentials. Wear it with jeans and a t-shirt, or take it to any special event on the calendar this spring. Still on the fence? Take it from a shopper who said they were blown away by the quality of the bag because it's buttery soft and looks amazing.
Run to Amazon to catch the stylist-approved spring trends that catch your eye before they sell out.
|
