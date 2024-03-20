Dress to Impress | | Santa Fe reporter

The paper dress depicting the Navajo public health activist Annie Dodge Wauneka sports a black top with red undertones constructed with folded photos and articles on Wauneka colored to mimic the look of velvet. Jewelry painted turquoise and a long pleated skirt made from a map of McKinley County painted cornflower blue and dotted with bright red flowers completed the ensemble.

Wauneka dedicated her life to reconciling the differences between Western and traditional Navajo medicine, particularly in the Navajo nations' fight against tuberculosis, said Bella Caldwell, the Santa Fe Preparatory School senior who made the dress, in a presentation of her historical art project. Needless to say, I was very excited to create something that would represent this incredible woman.

Caldwell and her eight classmates in the Santa Fe Preps Women of the Southwest class worked throughout the semester on individual research projects focused on important women in New Mexico history.

They then created paper art projects depicting female pioneers based on their research, with the help and mentorship of a Kansas-based artist. Liza MacKinnonA companion At Center for International Women's Studies in Santa Fe. The students presented their art projects on March 14 at the historic Acequia Madre House, which houses the center.

MacKinnon also presented a central paper dress project: a full-size dress inspired by the one worn by Eva Scott Fnyesthe famous local painter who built the Acequia Madre House with her daughter and granddaughter.

I'm really blown away by the students' work and loved learning about all these different historical women,” MacKinnon said during the project presentation. For this scholarship, I lived here for a total of a month, immersing myself in Acequia [Madre] The history of the house and learning about the women who paved the way for our privileges we enjoy today.

Some students took a more controversial approach, looking for numbers like Matilda Coxe Stevensona pioneer in the field of indigenous anthropology who, according to Kaden Logghe, also had a reputation for unethical behavior.

She faced some opposition from pueblos and even other researchers at the time for her practices, such as intimidation, bribery and threats, Logghe says. Matilda Coxe Stevenson is morally complicated, but I'm grateful to be able to see the progress she's made since she took the first step in the right direction and a few wrong ones.

Members of the state's International Women's Forum group, which indirectly inspired the Women of the Southwest course with its New Mexico Women's Historical Marker Programwas also present to understand the students' historical interpretations.

I think it's such an imaginative way to do research on women, says Kris Pettersen, director of the program. It’s a fabulous reflection of the many unique identities of the women in this program.

Seventh-grade history teacher Lisa Nordstrum, who created the Women of the Southwest class, realized when she began teaching New Mexico history that women were missing from the narrative of textbooks.

I started researching and came across the website; the New Mexico Historic Women Marker program, Nordstrum explains to SFR. I just started creating projects and ideas and taught my seventh grade students about the women of New Mexico. I have a degree in Southwestern Studies and Women's Studies, so I started to combine that and approached school with the idea of ​​teaching a graduate level course, just on women of the South West.

The school agreed, and the course became an elective available to juniors and seniors about every two or three years, Nordstrum says. She describes the classes as ones that excite her students, especially if they've taken my New Mexico history class and I've already kind of planted that seed with them.

The idea for this semester-long art and research project, Nordstrum explains, came from his preferred method of project-based teaching.

I think it's very important to take students off campus and into archives and research primary sources, Nordstrum said. We have many wonderful resources throughout the state for this purpose, in our museums, archives and libraries.

Shortly after she began teaching the elective course, Nordstrum began working with the International Women's Forum to develop a K-12 curriculum that covers New Mexico women, on which she then worked with the Department of Public Education to align it with the department's content standards.

It will be uploaded to their website. Teachers who are looking, for example, to meet a standard in a particular area at a particular grade level, will be able to go in, find the standard and see that my curriculum is related to that, Nordstrum says. Then, it is also considered as a supplementary program that would be adopted by teachers in the state.

Currently, the study programme lives on the website of the New Mexico Historic Women Marker Program, developed in 2005 to address the lack of women represented in the states Official Scenic Historical Markers program. Currently, the organization has 102 markers recognize individuals or groups of women and their impact on state history.

We don't think many people know the women in the Marker program because their stories haven't really been told, Karen Abraham, a member of the International Womens Forum, told SFR. Thanks to projects like this and the interest of young people and the school program, they are starting to come true.

The Spotlights project also aims to highlight women whose achievements have yet to be widely recognized.

Some of these women are not Georgie OKeefe, they are not known around the world, adds Pettersen. They simply did something important in their community.