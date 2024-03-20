Men's Golf Takes Lead After Two Rounds at Hackler Championship





MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Coastal Carolina University men's golf team shot an eight-under 280 to climb seven spots and take the lead after the second round of the General James Hackler Championship played at Dunes Golf and Beach Club Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, SC CCU enters the third. -round with a 574 less than two (294-280). It was an incredible run down the back nine that propelled the Chants to the top of the standings. After making the turn with a team total of two-over 146, CCU made 13 birdies with just three bogeys to shoot a 134 over the final nine holes, which propelled CCU into the lead. CCU's eight-under round was the lowest score of the round and was the only team to shoot under par. It was a senior leading this push Seth Taylor who shot a 6-under 67, collecting five birdies with no bogeys in his round. After a rough start to the tournament, Taylor played his final 25 holes in eight under, collecting eight birdies and 17 pars. His 2.88 stroke average on par 3s is tied for fourth, while his 4.50 stroke average on par 5s is tied for sixth. He has nine birdies total over the first two rounds, which is tied for third for most birdies. Taylor's five-under round was the lowest round of the day and placed him tied for third with a score of four-under 140 (73-67), just three shots out of the lead. First-year student Jack Lee had a round that saw him finish with six birdies on the day, including four consecutive birdies on holes 12 through 15. He is also tied for fourth in par 3 scoring with an average of 2.88 and he is tied for 10th with eight birdies. Lee will enter the final round in eighth place with a score of two-under 142 (72-70). Trey Crenshaw moved into a tie for 15th with one-over 145 (74-71) and he is tied for 10th in most birdies with 10. Garrett Cooper finished his round tied for 33rd with a score of 148 (76-72), while Owen Kim is tied for 59th with a score of 153 out of nine (75-78). In individual play, Trace McDonald is tied for 44th with a score of 150 out of six (74-76), while Connor Bennink is tied for 50th with seven of 151 (78-73), and Ludvig Eriksson is tied for 70th with 12 of 156 (81-75). Louisville is two shots behind CCU in second with an even-par 576. East Tennessee State is third at one-over 577, while Furman (+4,580) is fourth and College of Charleston is fifth (+5,581 ). . Chattanooga is sixth (+7,583), followed by Liberty (+8,584), San Francisco (+9,585) and North Florida (+12,588). Kent State and Little Rock are tied for 10th with 14 out of 590. The rest of the field includes UNCW (+16,592), Western Carolina (+38,614) and Charleston Southern (+45,621). The final round of play is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET. Live statistics are available at golfstat.com. A link can be found at www.goccusports.com. For complete coverage of CCU men's golf, follow the chants on social media @CoastalMGolf (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUCChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at goccusports.com.

