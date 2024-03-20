20 Elegant 60s Style Dresses That Are Ruling Spring

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that the 1960s are officially the new decade in fashion right now. Everywhere we look, styles from the era are reappearing in modern iterations, from skirts to handbags to dresses, and the overall influence seems to only grow by the day. When it comes to dresses, designers have been unanimous in supporting 1960s-inspired shift dresses, and we've seen similar iterations on the silhouette repeated over and over again throughout the Spring 2024 collections, from crystal-embellished numbers from Gucci to Tory Burch's mod overlays.
Now, I'm not saying that this season marks the end of maxi hemlines as we know them, but let me at least introduce you to the range of mod minis that are set to take over. It wasn't just the return of that hemline that was particularly notable, but also the way the dresses were styled. The shows reflected the way '60s icons like Jackie Onassis Kennedy, Jean Shrimpton and Jane Birkin wore them, that is, with ballet flats for even more sweetness. It's been a while since the shift dress had its moment, so it's exciting to see it resurface.
Overall, '60s-style dresses are quickly becoming the go-to dress silhouette of the moment, so here are 20 perfect shopping options and all the inspiration you could need to wear one.
No one did '60s style like the first lady herself. Here, Jackie Kennedy was seen arriving at JFK fresh from a flight from Greece in a simple shift dress, polished ballet flats and elegant gloves.
Tory Burch
Crochet tunic
Gucci's S/S 24 collection included a number of flowing shift dresses, no doubt inspired by the mod silhouettes of the decade. Whether adorned with crystals or featuring a deep V-neckline, creative director Sabato De Sarno has reimagined what retro dresses can look like for a modern wardrobe.
Nº21 imagined a simple shift dress as a bridal look in its spring collection and completed the wedding theme with a lace veil and sheer gloves.
English model Jean Shrimpton was a 1960s style icon and, naturally, her version of the shift dress is impeccably chic. Take note of its knee-length hemline and its idea of styling with a pair of low-heeled slingbacks.
Theory's minimalist aesthetic and great fit translate particularly well to this structured mini dress, which is striking for its simplicity and construction.
Authentic '60s shift dresses were often anything but minimalist and featured a graphic print or some sort of embroidery. Sandy Liang's idea brings this into the modern wardrobe via a satin floral and bow design.
Of all of Audrey Hepburn's iconic ensembles, it's this dress style with a boat neck, cinched waist and full skirt that is perhaps her most beloved.
Tory Burch brought '60s energy through a series of layered dresses that highlighted their mixed textures and A-line shape.
At Carven, minis were sculpted into an hourglass shape, which gave simple dresses a little more drama.
Here we see Brigitte Bardot walking around Saint-Tropez in a knee-length floral shirt and flat shoes.