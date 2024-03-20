20 Elegant 60s Style Dresses That Are Ruling Spring





(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gucci) It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that the 1960s are officially the new decade in fashion right now. Everywhere we look, styles from the era are reappearing in modern iterations, from skirts to handbags to dresses, and the overall influence seems to only grow by the day. When it comes to dresses, designers have been unanimous in supporting 1960s-inspired shift dresses, and we've seen similar iterations on the silhouette repeated over and over again throughout the Spring 2024 collections, from crystal-embellished numbers from Gucci to Tory Burch's mod overlays. Now, I'm not saying that this season marks the end of maxi hemlines as we know them, but let me at least introduce you to the range of mod minis that are set to take over. It wasn't just the return of that hemline that was particularly notable, but also the way the dresses were styled. The shows reflected the way '60s icons like Jackie Onassis Kennedy, Jean Shrimpton and Jane Birkin wore them, that is, with ballet flats for even more sweetness. It's been a while since the shift dress had its moment, so it's exciting to see it resurface. Overall, '60s-style dresses are quickly becoming the go-to dress silhouette of the moment, so here are 20 perfect shopping options and all the inspiration you could need to wear one. (Image credit: Harry Morrison/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) No one did '60s style like the first lady herself. Here, Jackie Kennedy was seen arriving at JFK fresh from a flight from Greece in a simple shift dress, polished ballet flats and elegant gloves. Reformation Willène dress Tory Burch Crochet tunic (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gucci) Gucci's S/S 24 collection included a number of flowing shift dresses, no doubt inspired by the mod silhouettes of the decade. Whether adorned with crystals or featuring a deep V-neckline, creative director Sabato De Sarno has reimagined what retro dresses can look like for a modern wardrobe. Véronique Barbe Ravena dress mango Short custom dress (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/N.21) Nº21 imagined a simple shift dress as a bridal look in its spring collection and completed the wedding theme with a lace veil and sheer gloves. STAUD Serafina linen straight mini dress Zara Short Structured Dress ZW Collection (Image credit: Getty Images/Fairfax Media) English model Jean Shrimpton was a 1960s style icon and, naturally, her version of the shift dress is impeccably chic. Take note of its knee-length hemline and its idea of ​​styling with a pair of low-heeled slingbacks. Oscar de la Renta Midi straight dress in stretch wool with sunflower embellishments Detachment Emma straight mini dress in linen blend (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Theory) Theory's minimalist aesthetic and great fit translate particularly well to this structured mini dress, which is striking for its simplicity and construction. English factory Sleeveless straight dress with high collar (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Sandy Liang) Authentic '60s shift dresses were often anything but minimalist and featured a graphic print or some sort of embroidery. Sandy Liang's idea brings this into the modern wardrobe via a satin floral and bow design. Reformation Phillipa linen dress (Image credit: Fox Photos/Getty Images) Of all of Audrey Hepburn's iconic ensembles, it's this dress style with a boat neck, cinched waist and full skirt that is perhaps her most beloved. Good morning Faille Halter Mini Dress (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch) Tory Burch brought '60s energy through a series of layered dresses that highlighted their mixed textures and A-line shape. Norma Belle Sleeveless fitted terrycloth mini dress (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven) At Carven, minis were sculpted into an hourglass shape, which gave simple dresses a little more drama. Reformation Zelmira linen dress (Image credit: Getty Images) Here we see Brigitte Bardot walking around Saint-Tropez in a knee-length floral shirt and flat shoes. The Superb Shifter Day Dress French connection Effie sleeveless Bouclé straight dress

