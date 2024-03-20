All riders will wear red: Zomato drops green dress code amid 'pure vegetarian' fleet row

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has issued a clarification amid backlash on social media over the food delivery company's new fleet of purely vegetarian products. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: Although we will continue to have a vegetarian fleet, we have decided to remove the ground segregation of this fleet by using the color green. All our riders, both our regular fleet and our vegetarian fleet, will wear the color red. Zomato has launched a 'Pure Veg Mode' service to cater to customers with purely vegetarian food preferences. (@deepigoyal / X)

This comes after Zomato announced a dedicated fleet to exclusively serve orders from purely vegetarian restaurants and said these deliveries would be made in distinctive green boxes.

What will change now after Zomato CEO's announcement?

Deepinder Goyal said, “This means that the fleet meant for vegetarian orders will not be identifiable on the ground (but will indicate on the app that your vegetable orders will be served by the vegetarian-only fleet).

Why was the decision taken according to Deepinder Goyal?

Citing safety of delivery partners as the reason, he said the change will ensure that our red-uniformed delivery partners are not wrongly associated with non-vegetarian foods and blocked by RWAs or corporations on special days. The physical safety of our runners is paramount. importance to us.

What did Deepinder Goyal say about social media backlash?

Accepting his mistake, the Zomato CEO said, “We now realize that even some of our customers might have issues with their landlords, and it wouldn't be good if that happened because of us.

He also thanked social media users for their views on the company's decision, saying: “All the love and all the bricks have been very helpful – and helped us get to this optimal point.” We are always listening, without unnecessary ego or pride. We look forward to continuing to serve you.