MENA Heritage Month keynote speaker discusses integrating culture into fashion – The Badger Herald





University of Wisconsin Middle East North Africa Month Planning Collective hosted keynote speaker Aminah Musa, co-founder of fashion brand Paliroots, on Monday evening as part of MENA Heritage Month. On the UW campus, MENA Heritage Month is celebrated throughout the month of March. The 2024 theme, MENA in the Modern World, recognizes the constantly evolving cultures of the MENA region, according to the collectives. statement. Embodying this theme, Musa was invited to have a discussion with the chair of the MENA Heritage Month Planning Collective, Dana Tabaza. Paliroots demonstrates how Palestinian heritage is a dynamic force that continues to influence and inspire the present, Tabaza said. Tabaza added that Musa, a Palestinian-American, literally represents the MENA region in the modern world. Musa's legacy laid the foundation for Paliroots with his brother and co-founder, Hussein Musa. The siblings recognized a lack of representation in everyday Middle Eastern dress fashion. Musa's journey as a fashion designer stems from the influence of her father, who was a painter. Musa said resistance takes many forms for his family, this resistance has come through art. Taking inspiration from cultural elements and drawing them was easy for her. Coming from her own experiences, Musa wanted to incorporate casual streetwear style with narrative elements of Palestinian culture. Musa went to fashion school in Los Angeles and discovered a deep love for clothing and wearing its cultural attire. Paliroos' first t-shirt featured the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem, a mosque historically rich in Islam. Through Musa's incorporation of local Palestinian goods and materials, she connects the wearable pieces to her meaningful roots, as the olive wood beads made in Bethlehem, woven into bracelets. Preserving Palestinian heritage is at the heart of Musas’ work. She said she puts her heart and energy into every project that preserves Palestinian identity. Our mission has always been to preserve Palestinian roots, Musa said. Not only did she do it through her clothes, but also through charity. Every purchase made on Paliroots contributes to a meal program through the nonprofit Middle East Childrens Alliance. Collectively, Paliroots has donated more than 2.5 million meals to children in Gaza, feeding more than 300 kindergartners. Musa also encouraged Palestinians and non-Palestinians to travel to Palestine. She notably spread this message by filming a series of videos in 2016 on the Youtube root channel featuring insights into local Palestinian life, attractions, cultural events and even a tour of his grandmother's house. Don't let them scare you, Musa said. In his conversation with Tabaza, Musa also spoke about his family and the difficulties that being part of the Palestinian diaspora can bring. But she said that by telling stories and sharing her knowledge, she can keep her culture alive. She said being Palestinian specifically means being part of a culture that values ​​collectivism. There are a lot of people suffering, and we need to stop this cycle within our generation, Musa said. Because the next generations will see the fruits of our labor. Musa highlighted his speech by saying that it is a privilege to be Palestinian, adding that it is an honor to be born into this beautiful identity. She hopes those who want to experience Palestine can.

