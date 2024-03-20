A Spring-Inspired Bridal Dress Guide for Brides Getting Married During Floral Season

A spring wedding is full of benefits. Aside from the attractive temperature of the season, the flowers will also be in full bloom.

Plus, you'll benefit from more daylight on your big day.

Wedding clothing is largely influenced by the season in which the occasion occurs.

Although any dress can be worn in any season, some brides want the time of year to be reflected in the dresses they choose.

NEWLY ENGAGED? USE THIS TIMELINE TO PLAN YOUR WEDDING FROM 12 MONTHS TO THE BIG DAY

If you're planning a spring wedding, use this guide.

Say spring with flowers Choose a light, airy fabric Opt for a light and transparent veil Know that you have flexibility with length Go for pastels, pastels, pastels Don't be afraid of the spark

1. Say spring with flowers

Nothing says spring like flowers, so why not incorporate them into your wedding dress?

You can choose a dress with floral accents on the dress itself, or you can include them with a stunning headpiece or pattern on the veil.

Many dresses feature white flowers for a more traditional look, while others have colorful flowers lining the dress for a unique pop of color.

2. Choose a light, airy fabric

One of the best things about a spring wedding is the weather. Many places offer weather that is not unbearably hot, but not too cold either.

When shopping for wedding dresses, choose lightweight, breathable fabrics for your big day.

Favorable choices include chiffon, tulle, lace or organza.

3. Opt for a light and transparent veil

Just as you might want to choose a breezy dress, a lightweight veil is appropriate for a spring wedding.

SAVE MONEY ON YOUR WEDDING DAY WITH THIS DIY GUIDE

If you prefer to opt for a crown or a hairpiece, these two elements go wonderfully with a low bun hairstyle.

4. Know that you have flexibility with length

At a spring wedding, there isn't necessarily a trend when it comes to dress length. Any length you choose will complement your wedding day.

You can opt for a traditional floor-length dress or a less common knee-length dress.

A GUIDE TO FINDING THE PERFECT WEDDING VENUE FOR YOUR BIG DAY

If you want to look elegant and extravagant, you can always opt for a dress featuring a cathedral train, which is usually around six to eight feet in length.

5. Go for pastels, pastels, pastels

Pastels are synonymous with spring, so they add the perfect touch to a bride's wedding look.

Wearing a pastel dress isn't uncommon these days, but if you want to stick to traditional white, don't worry.

There are many ways to incorporate spring colors into your wedding look.

Wearing pastel shoes can add a pop of color to your traditional white dress.

You can choose jewelry or a pastel hairpiece to add some color to your look.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Additionally, you can include pastels in your wedding with the bridesmaids' outfit.

Choosing a pastel to wear to your wedding party will be perfect for the season.

6. Don't be afraid of shine

Don't be afraid to add a little sparkle to your look. The slight sheen of your dress will make you shine among the beautiful flowers and greenery so abundant in spring.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you want to incorporate glitter on a smaller scale, a little body glitter might do the trick.

For more lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.