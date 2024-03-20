Federal Circuit vacates preliminary injunction on franchisors' patent and trade dress infringement claim | Lathrop GPM





The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has vacated a preliminary injunction granted regarding franchisor Urban Air's patent and trade dress infringement claims against Kangaroo, LLC. UATP IP, LLC v. Kangaroo, LLC, 2024 WL 658205 (Fed. Cir. Feb. 16, 2024). Urban Air is the franchisor of indoor play facilities including trampolines, zip lines, ropes courses and other attractions. Kangaroo's owners also owned Air Entertainment Group, LLC (AEG), a former Urban Air franchisee that operated in the same location as Kangaroo. As a result of AEG's alleged breaches of its franchise agreement, Urban Air terminated AEG's franchise agreement and license to use Urban Air's patented gaming equipment, material protected by copyright and trade dress. After the termination, the owners of AEG, operating under the name Kangaroo, allegedly continued to use the same equipment and certain elements of Urban Air's trade dress in their competing businesses. Urban Air sought a preliminary injunction asserting both patent and trade dress infringement and a Texas federal court granted the injunction. Kangaroo filed an interlocutory appeal with the Federal Circuit. The Federal Circuit reversed the district court's decision and vacated the preliminary injunction. It determined that Urban Air had not made a sufficient claim for patent infringement. Neither Urban Air nor the district court compared Kangaroo's allegedly infringing equipment to the patent claims and, therefore, Urban Air failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits. Instead, the court held, the district court and Urban Air incorrectly assumed that Kangaroo's equipment infringed Urban Air's patent because it was previously used in operating Kangaroo's franchised business. AEG. With respect to the trade dress claim, the court concluded that there were insufficient facts in the record to support the injunction. Although Urban Air presented all necessary elements of its trade dress infringement claim, the Federal Circuit found that the district court's analysis was conclusive and did not address the likelihood of confounding factors, nor the non-functional or distinctive nature of Urban Air's alleged trade dress. Furthermore, the court of appeal concluded that the district court's findings of irreparable harm for both claims were deficient because it did not make findings of irreparable harm as to the patent claim, n failed to take into account Urban Air's ten-month delay in seeking a preliminary injunction and improperly applied the statutory presumption of irreparable harm under 15 USC § 1116(a) with respect to trade dress claim. Finally, the Federal Circuit determined that the district court did not make sufficient findings about the balance of the actions or the public interest for both claims. Accordingly, the preliminary injunction regarding the patent claim was vacated and the trade dress claim was vacated and remanded. [View source.]

