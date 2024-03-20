Fashion
Neutral men's fashion for spring 2024
Come March, if you are north of the equator, spring is coming. The sun less shy, the trees less bare, the days longer, lighter, leafier, you understand the essential. And much like Mother Nature herself, designers this season opted for a palette of mossy greens, pale blues, and warmer, earthier shades of beige, brown, and gray.
Think of the bright, crisp pastels of foggy skies, the stinging muds, the pasty clays, the grainy sand of the first (bearable) beach walk of the year, the glowing pines of a weekend picnic at edge of the forests. No more artifice, make way for everything that grows outside according to Mr. Porterat least.
Culturally, one could view this as an extension of a larger and more progressive movement, aesthetically and psychologically: an echo of eco-symbolism and urban escapism, representative of consumers' aspirations for more conscious spending, as well than to less visible declarations of material decadence. .
All this is therefore in line with past months, with the fashion always taking inspiration from Quiet Luxury and its more discreet and simplistic dress code; one that favors subtle details and a greater appreciation of textiles and textures rather than explosive emblems of wealth.
Whether you, like some, are annoyed by it being treated as a new and revolutionary virtue of personal style, its growing sentiments among traditional high-end buyers, slash watchers, slash emulators, are undeniable, and Traces of it persist almost a year since the object's appearance. of its main initiators, the billionaire HBO soap opera, Succession concluded; an impressive feat when measured in the context of today's TikTok-ian trending calendar.
That said, take the hint, touch some grass, and pick from our edit of Mr. Porter's natural and neutral pieces for Spring '24.
Paul Smith linen shirt
Working from the inside out, top to bottom, start with this sky blue linen shirt from Paul Smith. You can practically feel a sea breeze enveloping you just by looking at this cozy button. Works at work as well as during quiet vacations.
Kartik Research Beaded Shirt
Its handmade beaded embellishments give this short-sleeved bohemian blouse the understated idiosyncrasy that helps it stand out without sacrificing the timelessness that makes it a rock-solid keeper.
Stone Island Overshirt
This stretch cotton quasi-jacket is perfect for weightless layering, with snap and zipper pockets to hold your essentials, and comes in equally theme-appropriate army green or taupe.
ASPESI vest
Next we have a minimalist vest in dark olive. A perfect shield for occasional springs, surprise gusts of wind; a garment that is both functional and casual.
Mr P suede jacket
For another clean, no-frills silhouette, check out this extra luxurious leather bomber jacket. Its greenish, brownish skin and silver details contrast and complement each other to create this trend-agnostic investment piece.
LOEWE Suede bucket bag
LOEWE's spacious caramel-colored suede bucket bag can hold more than a day's worth of necessary contents. Its belt-like notches make its shoulder strap easily adjustable for effortless carrying.
Oliver Spencer Herringbone Cotton Trousers
For a casual look, opt for these airy ivory drawstring pants. Their special weave adds graphics and dimension without stripping them of their versatile, timeless appeal.
NN07 Pleated cotton blend pants
Likewise, find this pair of khaki-adjacent chinos. Robust, lightly pleated, slightly cropped, slightly tapered cotton that hits the ankle for a seasonally appropriate and universally flattering fit.
ON Cloudmonster Mesh Running Sneakers
With their signature Double Cloudtec soles, ON's minty mesh shoes will have you strolling in style, that warm-weather stride, for hours.
New Balance 1906 sneakers in suede and mesh
Mesh and suede, grays, creams and blues all come together in these hyper-sophisticated patchwork New Balances, compatible with anything else on this list and beyond, for casual office, notes due dates keys or Saturday morning coffee runs.
