SCHMOOZING: BODE CORNER OF NORDSTROM NYC AND LEICA'S NEW MEATPACKING DISTRICT STORE





Last week's near-summer temperatures drew New Yorkers from all walks of life to parties and store openings.Nordstrom menswear director Jian DeLeon, womenswear director Rickie DeSole and designer and founder of the designer label Foreshadow Emily Bode hosted a cocktail reception followed by an intimate dinner Thursday evening to celebrate the launch of Bode at The Corner at Nordstrom NYC. Guests gathered at the new limited-time boutique (located in the Manhattan flagship on the corner of West 57th Street and Broadway) for cocktails and light bites, followed by an intimate dinner at Wolf restaurant on the second floor of the store. Participants included stylists, influencers, artists, actors and photographers. The boutique offers ready-to-wear for men and women, unique clothing made from antique textiles and hand-illustrated pieces rooted in American artisanal traditions until April 7. Photos by: Jason Crowley/BFA.com. Top: Dev Aujla, Jian DeLeon, Aaron Aujla German camera and optics company Leica Camera also unveiled its flagship store and gallery in New York's Meatpacking District on Thursday. The new facility, located at 406 W 13th St, spans more than 3,000 square feet over two floors and is the brand's seventh Leica store and third gallery in the United States. Designed to cater to a wide range of consumers, from professional photographers to amateurs, the flagship store houses the Leica Boutique and a gallery currently showcasing the work of renowned Leica photographer Elliott Erwitt. The store's top floor features a Leica library curated by renowned photographer Todd Hido, a photo studio for experimenting with Leica's cutting-edge technology, and an outdoor rooftop space for networking and collaboration among creatives. Photos by: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

