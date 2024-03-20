The future of craftsmanship in fashion looks bright

Speaking backstage just after finishing his Spring/Summer 2024 show in Milan last September, Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy spoke enthusiastically about the craft. Her collection was a showcase of the Italian house's tradition of craftsmanship and tailoring, punctuated with pieces like a crochet dress decorated with raffia pompoms tied individually to its surface. Accessories featured leather-making techniques such as Bottega Venetas' signature Intrecciato weave, but with updates such as reversible textured leather strips mimicking banana leaves on bags and sandals. These are very small details, but for us they are significant, Blazy later explained. It's about asking: Where can we push know-how? And how can we try to innovate? Where people call craft dusty, I think it's the opposite. It's a world of possibilities.

There is something magical about putting on a piece of clothing or an accessory that has been touched by a human hand. It brings the piece to life and awakens something in the wearer: a hyperawareness of the care and attention that went into its creation.

Craftsmanship was at the heart of many spring collections, from patchwork and distressed leather at Prada to recreations of upcycled garments at Balenciaga, over-the-top embellishments at Loewe and baroque lace patterns at Valentino. During this time, Tods held his show at Laboratori Scala Ansaldo, which employed a number of the house's master craftsmen. In France and Italy, the element of craftsmanship has long been at the heart of haute couture, whether through the premieres of couture masters from Parisian workshops who spent decades training in skills such as tailoring and embroidery or shoemakers and leatherworkers who make shoes, bags, accessories and other items to exacting specifications and standards. These highly specialized skills have historically been passed down, for the most part, through apprenticeships and even families and are essential to the rarefied aura that surrounds the products themselves.

This artisanal tradition finds itself today at a crossroads. Like other sectors, fashion has had to adapt in the face of technological innovation, economic uncertainty and the demands of our global, automated and algorithmic world. Over the past two decades, this has led many luxury brands to focus more on areas of their businesses that increase efficiency and expand their reach. A generation of older artisans and tradesmen also began to disappear from the workforce. At the same time, opportunities for young artisans to gain the experience needed to work at a major brand or house, which can take years to acquire through low-paid internships and apprenticeships, have become increasingly even more rare. This and other factors, such as the rising cost of living, have conspired to hamper the pool of talent and impact who can afford to pursue the life of an artisan, making the prospect of such a career unreliable. viable for many. According to a recent report from Comit Colbert, a trade association that represents more than 90 French luxury houses, around 20,000 jobs involving artisanal work in fashion were vacant at the end of 2022. But work is now underway to fill these positions. Luxury conglomerates like parent company Bottega Venetas, Kering and LVMH and houses like Chanel, Prada and Valentino are taking steps to enable a new generation of designers to become custodians of these highly specialized traditions and propel them into the future. future.

Shortly after the Blazys show in Milan, Bottega Veneta announced the opening of the Accademia Labor et Ingenium, or Academy of Crafts and Creativity, in Italy. Based between the house's workshop and a manufacturing site in the Veneto region, the academy welcomed its first class of 50 students in a comprehensive training program on the house's traditional methods of artisanal manufacturing as well as a business-related education in October. There is also an innovation-based program for existing employees. The intention is to develop craftsmanship for both new and returning employees, as well as external students, and to protect the unique craftsmanship, explains Barbara Zanin, head of Bottega leather goods product development Venetas, who oversees the academy. Sharing knowledge between generations is a key part of the school's ethos, with master craftsmen passing on their experience and skills to younger pupils.

Other heritage houses have implemented their own initiatives. Dior, part of LVMH, has a long-standing relationship with Mumbai's Chanakya School of Craft, which has done much of the embroidery work for designer Maria Grazia Chiuris' collections. Loewe runs several similar projects, including the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize competition, now in its seventh year, which supports independent artisans through funding. This month, the Spanish brand will unveil an exhibition in Shanghai on the history of its in-house craftsmanship. The Pradas Prada Group Academy operates as an in-house school offering master classes and studio training, including programs on sustainability, product development and more technologically advanced ways of creating, such as 3D printing. Valentinos La Bottega dellArte is a nine-month course in which participants learn techniques in-house under the guise of a previous premiere and create and present their own work to the house's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Chanel's approach has been to acquire and help maintain small, independent workshops, such as Scottish cashmere maker Barrie and French embroiderer Lesage, creating special collections as part of the house's Métiers d'Art initiative. , created in 1985 to preserve and support artisanal traditions.

Last fall, LVMH announced the development of a new craft center in Paris, scheduled to open in 2025. The building will house part of LVMH's creative work-study program, the Institute of Trades of excellence, and will be open to the public. Last year, the company also launched a new career path program through Tiffany & Co., acquired by LVMH in 2021, in partnership with the Rhode Island School of Design. According to Alexandre Boquel, director of LVMH Métiers d'Excellence, the demand for the type of training and exposure they offer is strong. The new generation of craftsmen we see applying for jobs seems to have rediscovered an interest in manual trades, he says.

This renewed interest in physical craftsmanship is a shift that has also manifested itself in design schools, where curricula have, over the years, downplayed this type of work. It's something we haven't seen in a while, says Dirk Standen, dean of the fashion school at Savannah College of Art and Design. According to Standen, this is also done in the spirit of entrepreneurship: as always, we have students who are going to work at Puma, Nike or Louis Vuitton after graduating, but we also have a number of students who plan to do an apprenticeship in a small company. artisanal brands in Japan or Italy with a view to creating their own specialized labels.

However, it can still be difficult for young designers to navigate these specialized trajectories, either because they have never been informed that it is a viable career option, or because the opportunities simply did not exist in the past. Kenneth D. King, who teaches design and couture techniques at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, also points out that our current fascination with famous designers and fashion reality shows has helped reinforce the idea that the more visible and famous you are, the more successful you will be. The people who work as creators of these luxury products are not visible and are considered secondary to the process, he explains. The actual work of pattern making, construction, sewing and couture embellishments seems to be left behind. But, he adds, the people behind the scenes are essential. You are limited by the capabilities and knowledge of your staff. Unless you can execute the entire design from the sketch, like [Cristbal] Balenciaga was able to do it, it takes these people to make an idea a reality.

