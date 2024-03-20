UM Students Dress for Success as First Gen Canes Professional Closet Event Returns





From shirts and pants to skirts, dresses and accessories, First Gen Canes is filling the gaps one stitch at a time to build a brighter future for first-generation students at the University of Miami . In collaboration with Empower Me First and Bake Back America, the organization will host the second annual Professional Closet event scheduled for Friday, March 22, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Lakeside Pavilion. “The second annual Professional Closet event is crucial because it provides another chance to provide much-needed resources to first-generation UM students,” said Zina Martinez, FGC special events chair. “This is an opportunity for First Gen’ Canes to demonstrate our commitment to closing the gaps between disadvantaged and privileged individuals in our pursuit of equity.” Offering clothing to all first-generation college students, attendees can choose from a wide variety of professional attire. From individual donors, organizations and businesses, contributors like Bake Back America and Empower Me First help support First Gen Canes through their donations. “Bake Back America’s Students Helping Students program aligns with the mission of providing resources to first-generation college students,” Martinez said. “Each organization plays a role in providing resources, expertise and support to ensure the success of the Professional Closet event. » First Gen Canes has also partnered with the Toppel Career Center to offer career success support beyond donations, including resume writing workshops, interview preparation tips, and information on internship and job opportunities. 'job. Representatives at the event will be available to provide additional resources and opportunities to students. Since the organization's founding in 2022, it has become a source of community support and empowerment for those who do not have access to resources or guidance in a professional setting. The Professional Closet event aims to foster confidence and a sense of belonging, addressing the needs of students facing barriers in the professional world. “First Gen Canes truly empowers University of Miami students and motivates them to achieve bigger and better things in life,” said Brenis Bostick, co-vice president external of First Gen Canes . “Equipped with the necessary tools, we can alleviate another barrier for first-generation students. » By providing mentorship, career resources and valuable networking opportunities, First Gen Canes addresses the real-world needs of first-generation students on campus and serves as a reminder that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to succeed professionally. “As a first-generation college student, navigating the ins and outs of college life already presents challenges,” Bostick said. “Events like these help alleviate student stress, and we will continue to host them for as long as there is a student in need.” » First Gen Canes hopes to continue promoting community, connection and communication in the future by collaborating with more organizations and incorporating additional support services. The organization also plans to expand these resources to high school students to provide access to mentoring and guidance for future first-generation college students. “Coming from a family unfamiliar with professional environments, it took my college experience to realize the importance of our external image,” Martinez said. “Fortunately, resources like Professional Closet offer the opportunity to reshape perceptions and ensure that skills and knowledge are not overlooked based on appearances. »

