iPod Shuffle Hair Clips Prove The Y2K Fashion Revival Is Far From Over





Everything old is new again, and this week's happy return belongs to Apple's iPod Shuffle. For several years, young people have been repurposing Shuffles as hair accessories, brooches and more, using the clips on the back of the devices to adorn locks and Levis. Mashable's Elena Cavender prophesied the trend's growth in 2022, after a December 2021 video from the TikTok creator Kira Lyn Vaden using Shuffles as hair clips, she received over 350,000 likes. And while we may not have had it on our 2024 bingo cards, it's back and better than ever. One photo in particular sparked this year's Shuffle style obsession, and it appears it was originally posted on Instagram in 2019 by user Victoria Camaratta. The image has faced virality in the past (it gained over 21,000 notes on Tumblr in January 2021 and 123,000 likes on X/Twitter in September of the same year), but current interest is even higher. On March 13, user @voguepearls posted the photo as part of a series called "Technology as Fashion." This set was republished by fashion influencer Dove Clarke, who added the note "this would have gone double platinum on tumblr in 2014". Clarke's repost received over 228,000 likes and versions of the image have since been shared on the feeds of major Instagram accounts, including betchies (141,000 subscribers) and structuredmag (376,000 subscribers). Now It girls are experimenting with this look. On March 14, pop artist Slayyyter published photos wearing two matching second-generation blue iPod Shuffles in his hair, wired headphones dangling from one ear.

And on March 17, Instagram and TikTok creator Madeleine White published images, reels and TikToks of her fourth generation Shuffles hair clips in orange and blue. White captioned one of his posts: “Time to raid your parents' random electronics bag.” Reading it, this millennium collapsed into a pile of dust. Gen Z's reuse of Y2K technology has been well documented by Mashable's Elena Cavender, and thrifty Gen Z icon Emma Rogue explained the appeal in an interview with Mashable last year . “They’re experiencing something they’ve never experienced,” she says of her generation. “They go back in time.” SEE ALSO: Gen Z thrift icon Emma Rogue on 'core childhood nostalgia' and the future of fashion

This growing interest in retro technology has led brands to reuse it in modern accessories. Last year, for example, fashion brand Coperni launched a handbag that doubled as a CD player, and several consumer goods lines have incorporated images and iconography of flip phones into their designs.

