Runway for Education Fashion Show Raises Funds for Guadalupe Center | News, Sports, Jobs







A crowd of 120 bargain-hunting fashionistas had the opportunity to shop their hearts out at Guadalupe Resale Shop's annual Runway for Education Fashion Show and private sales. The March 10 event featured 13 volunteer models walking the runway in designer clothing straight from the Resale Shop showroom. Stylish women modeled stunning cocktail and evening dresses, business wear, evening wear, casual wear and sportswear, complementing their outfits with handbags, jewelry, hats and exquisite shoes. Designer brands featured at Runway for Education included Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Emilio Pucci, Calvin Klein and many more. It was a long white fox fur coat from LA Rockler that elicited the most oohs and aahs from attendees. A silent auction featured Bulova and Swarovski watches, as well as a selection of sparkling necklaces, bracelets, handbags and gift baskets. “New visitors are often surprised by the quality of the products we offer, including designer dresses and handbags with the original tags still attached,” said Greethel Leon, manager of Guadalupe Resale Shop and fashion show coordinator. “The best way to describe our clothing selection is ‘affordable elegance,’ and our fashion show brought that to the forefront.” Every item worn on the runway was available for purchase after the show during an exclusive shopping event. Guests also enjoyed light snacks, wine and sweet treats. Proceeds from the fashion show enhance the educational programs of the nonprofit Guadalupe Center in Immokalee. Each year, the Resale Shop generates nearly $1 million in sales to benefit students and families whose lives are transformed through education. Volunteer models included Amanda Elias, Anne Schuchman, Barb Wendt, Cheri Mooney, Jodi Petkovich, Karen May, Klytia Silva-Benitez, Lori Paret, Lynda Woods, Marjie Killeen, Rosita Gilsenan, Stacy Smith and Susan Minter. Escorts included Scott Minter, Jorge Orjuela and Clark Ravenel. Bernadette Marrero and Nzinga King were masters of ceremonies. About Guadalupe Resale Shop Guadalupe Resale Shop is an upscale boutique in North Naples that accepts donations of furniture, home decor, kitchenware, art, lamps, linens, DVDs and CDs , books and all types of clothing for women and men, including accessories such as jewelry. , almost new handbags and shoes. The Resale Shop offers a free pickup service for furniture donations. All proceeds from sales at the Resale Shop directly support the educational programs of the Guadalupe Center in Immokalee. For more information, please visit GuadalupeCenter.org/Resale-Shop or call 239-594-2696. About Guadalupe Center Founded in 1984, the Guadalupe Center provides high-quality, life-changing educational programs to more than 1,950 students each year. Nationally recognized as a model for nonprofit organizations serving students in low-income rural communities, Guadalupe Center creates a cycle of prosperity through education for Immokalee students and families. The organization offers three highly successful programs – the nationally accredited Early Childhood Education Program, the After-School Summer Tutoring and Enrichment Program, and the College Preparatory Tutor Corps Program – which promote personal and academic success leading to economic independence. Rated Platinum by GuideStar, Guadalupe Center is generously supported by private donors, philanthropic organizations and community partners. For more information, please visit GuadalupeCenter.org or call 239-657-7711.

