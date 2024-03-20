NH fashion student displays her dress at Wang Theater





New Hampshire fashion student displays her dress at Wang Theater Noelle Goyette designed the dress to celebrate the opening of the Broadway production of "The Cher Show." Updated: 6:46 a.m. EDT March 20, 2024 A Hampstead woman is starting to make her mark in the fashion world. Noelle Goyette, 21, created a dress to celebrate the opening of the Broadway production of "The Cher Show." Wednesday is the last day the dress will be on display at the Wang Theater in Boston. Goyette is a fashion student at MassArt. The project was optional, but there were only 15 spots in the theater exhibit and Goyette got one. She said the dress was made of metallic pleated knitted Lycra and metallic lam. Goyette has aspired to become a designer since she was little. In 2014, when she was 11 years old, she was featured in the "New Hampshire Chronicle." The story was about her writing to her favorite fashion designer, Michelle Smith, when she was 8 years old. Smith ended up inviting her to New York Fashion Week. Goyette volunteered behind the scenes on several occasions. She said she wasn't involved in fashion week while she was in school, but hoped to volunteer again one day. > See the New Hampshire Chronicle episode here. As for her future, Goyette told News 9 in an email, "I graduate in May 2025 and hope to work for a sustainable fashion brand or get into tailoring." father, Ed Goyette, told us, "She's really found her calling, it's amazing to watch."

