Brooklyn Nets lose 104-91 to New Orleans Pelicans in unremarkable fashion

The Brooklyn Nets faced the New Orleans Pelicans at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night, chasing the final Eastern Conference Play-In tournament spot, the 10th seed.

The Nets entered four games behind Atlanta Falcons for the said spot, which recently suffered defeats against the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit PistonsCharlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs It even stings at Mowell, they still sting. This is not the Play-In tournament, in itself a way to get demolished in the first round of the tournament. NBA Playoffsthe best case scenario.

The Brooklyn Nets' mission statement hasn't changed since training camp: Have fun. Seriously. When the Nets were 13-10 in mid-December, they were, above all, fun to watch. Fun to be around, fun to follow, fun to talk to.

Man, it's been a long time.

Since then, Brooklyn has fallen off a cliff, and their fall from a Play-In team that could lose a first-round playoff series to a team that will finish one spot below the Play-In doesn't do it justice. It was never a year that depended on playoff expectations, not when Ben Simmons was dominating private offseason runs in Miami, not when Simmons was healthy, not when he was rehabbing. Not even now, where the mere mention of the playoffs turns Nets fans into Jim Mora.

This year of transition, not rebuilding, was a year of fun, enjoyment and keeping fans interested. The most cynical cynics in the NetsDaily comments section can't deny it, or at least not until they reread the comments from three months ago…

The dreaded word culture was not so dreaded, and we were happy about it.

Now beat writers don't know what to write about. Players and coaches don't know what to talk about. Fans don't know if they want to tune in. (Actually, some of them might know.) And while I can't speak for Brooklyn's own content team, there hasn't been a new episode of The Bridge since. .. three months.

Those wondering why only had to watch Tuesday's game against New Orleans from a dreary Barclays Center that couldn't even cheer on the New York Liberty's Ellie the Elephant during commercial breaks. (Maybe it's time for the Libs to start sharing their players next.)

Midway through the second quarter, the Pelicans took a 24-point lead, eliminating the possibility of a fun night that might not result in a victory, but at the very least, a three-hour reprieve.

Brooklyn started the night playing a ton of zone defense, a curious move given A) their main problem hasn't been on that side since 2023 and B) for all of New Orleans' excellence, They entered Tuesday winning the sixth under three in the league. Despite their dominance inside the arc, the Pellies often struggled to achieve the highest level of offensive efficiency through their shot selection.

Well, Brooklyn's D-zone and lack of execution in it packed shooters like CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy wide-open triples, leading to 64 first-half points for the visitors…

Despite the coach's curious decision, the Pels offense didn't need to be a death sentence. NBA teams in 2024 score 60 points per half, 30 per quarter all the time. Well, teams that aren't the Nets.

Mikal Bridges made two early threes to start his 500th consecutive game (including playoff appearances), but it wasn't the desired sign of things to come. Bridges didn't make a two-point field goal Tuesday and attempted just two, finishing with 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting overall.

Once again, it was Cam Thomas leading the way, although his 15 first-half points did little to dent New Orleans' lead even though he was late in the game. Brooklyn progress of the game….

It wasn't his fault if Brooklyn couldn't keep up with one of the best teams in the Western Conference; the offensive challenges were more institutional. Here, Mikal Bridges mistakenly drives into a crowd, but how could the Nets even space the floor like this in a high pick-and-roll situation in Game 69?





Scratch that, we know how. The Nets are bad, but they're so bad that it's hard to watch them.

The storyline is familiar, but still frustrating. A putrid offense made a 64-45 halftime deficit a death sentence, as when Brooklyn headed into the third quarter, they suddenly gave up two second-chance 3-pointers to New York. Orléans on consecutive possessions.

When the Nets more than halved their turnovers, going from nine in the first half to just four after the break, it was negated by a stunning inability to make threes. They would finish the game just 12 of 40 from deep, 30% on the nose. If it's not one thing, it's another, but most of the time it's all at once. The Nets shot just 19 of 44 from two to cap a typically brutal offensive performance. It's often said that bad teams find ways to lose, but Brooklyn fell on it.

The Pelicans scored just 40 points in the second half, a mix of the Nets finally abandoning their ill-advised zone, protecting the ball, and New Orleans slacking off just enough against an inferior opponent.

“I was very happy with our performance in the second half, now this team at 104 points, these are games we should win, and I just didn't make enough shots tonight to win,” said l head coach Kevin Ollie.

However, Zion Williamson gave the Clays what they were looking for, a monster alley-oop dunk en route to 28 points on 11 of 16 shooting…

Williamson said of its climax: Me and [lob-passer Naji Marshall] I was just talking about it. He said hey man, when you go to paint you gotta start dipping. When he got the steal, I said oh, he's throwing it.

Williamson was the only Pelican to reach at least 20 points, although he was one of six visitors to reach double figures.

Losing to the New Orleans Pelicans, owners of the 4th highest net rating in the NBA, is not a sin. The Brooklyn Nets won't live up to their expectations this season, but in reality, the expectations were so low as to be inconsequential.

But Tuesday's defeat is underlined THE problem with the 2023-24 Nets, a basketball team that will inspire neither anger nor disgust, simply because it will be forgotten. They're just not fun to watch, they're not worth the investment, and when a serious team like the New Orleans Pelicans shows up to play, the best you can hope for is buckets entertaining videos from Cam Thomas to remind you why you watch basketball in your spare time anyway.

But it's simply not enough.

Final score: New Orleans Pelicans 104, Brooklyn Nets 91

Milestone watch

I had to leave out DayRon Sharpe's telling stat line to fill out this edition of Milestone Watch.

The backup center recorded eight points and a career-high 17 rebounds, including an absurd nine on the offensive glass.

I will always, always get the rebounds. That's my thing, Sharpe said of his night, although he preferred to berate himself for shooting just 4 of 11 on mostly lay-up attempts.

Cam Thomas has now scored 20-plus points in a career-high six straight games since returning from his ankle injury.

Streak hits 500, Ollie speaks of fatigue

Mikal Bridges has now played in 500 consecutive games after Tuesday's loss to New Orleans. That includes his playoff appearances with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, but not FIBA, nor the preseason, nor his college years at Villanova, nor high school.

Not that any of these inclusions would have disqualified his streak; Bridges doesn't miss games, and he never has. He is truly the Iron Man of the NBA, an accomplishment that may not make it to Fans' Day, but is worth celebrating nonetheless.

Cam Johnson said of his close friends' achievement: Yeah, it's amazing. He doesn't take days off. He doesn't take days off to practice, he doesn't take days off to recover, and he works on his game all the time to try to get better. So I think we need to talk about it, I think it's something really special. I'm proud of him and his commitment, and I had the chance to play alongside him for part of it.

Ollie reiterated this sentiment pre-match, saying: “No one sees the training he doesn't sit in… he's there at training and practices, doing his things in the dark when no one's watching, it is more impressive to me than the matches.

But Ollie couldn't just admire the streak he's had for answering streak-related questions for a while now. Is this hurting Bridges' play and are the Nets considering cutting his minutes?

I just think we always sit down with our medical team. We think about what's best for the organization and for the players. We were not in silos. If someone comes to our establishment, we all talk, it's communal, it's a community. We all talk about it, of course, and we were going to make the best decision for Mikal and the best decision for our organization if something like this ever came up.

Overall, a roundabout way of denying Bridges minutes contributes to his struggles, with Ollie believing something like this hasn't happened yet.

Dariq Whitehead Update

Between the first and second quarters Tuesday night, YES Networks' Meghan Triplett had a brief interview with Nets rookie Dariq Whitehead, who was ruled out of the season in late January following surgery to correct shin splints on left leg.

The surgery was Whitehead's third in just a year and a half, with the first two occurring on his right foot, both before the Nets drafted him.

The recovery process is going wonderfully, Whitehead said. Just make sure we don't rush things, take our time this time, come back properly and do it the right way.

Whitehead added that his goal for the rest of the season is to be a sponge and apply that when I return next year, so I can make sure I'm further along in my process.

Following

The Nets hit the road again, beginning a five-game Eastern Conference tour. Their first challenge? The second seed Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Thursday evening.