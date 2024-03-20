Fashion
Save up to 50% on these 10 flowy dresses in Amazon's big spring sale
With winter in our rearview mirror, we can't wait to welcome flowy dresses, A-line skirts, and ruffled sleeves into our wardrobes. Getting dressed every day is much easier when you have a well-curated selection of dresses, like knee-length summer dresses and flattering wrap styles. And your spring outfit might just need a few new pieces to make it feel fresh.
With the start of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can shop elegant dresses at a fraction of the price between now and March 25. Beyond current trends, we found a host of sustainable pieces that Amazon has already quietly discounted up to 50% of your handbag will thank you for. Whether you prefer puffy cap sleeves or loose bodices, get ready to boost your spring wardrobe with these 10 fabulous steals you'll be eager to make room for in your closet.
Top 10 Spring Dress Deals to Buy on Amazon
- Zesica square-neck maxi dress$39.94 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Dokotoo – Ruffled mini dress with cap sleeves$29.89 (originally $33.88)
- Prettygarden long wrap dresses$38.39 (originally $60.99)
- Anrabess Casual Slit Maxi Dress$29.69 with coupon (orig. $52.99)
- Billabong Lovely Ways Button Front Midi Dressstarting at $46.26 (orig. $65.95)
- Gap Fit and Flare Cami Dressstarting at $25.78 (orig. $49.99)
- Dokotoo Flowy Deep V-Neck Mini Dress$40.99 (originally $51.99)
- Swing Weaczzy tank top t-shirt dressstarting at $19.99 with coupon (orig. $33.99)
- Sharagano shirt dressstarting at $30.52 (orig. $44.99)
- Prettygarden Tie Front Short Dress$33.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
Zesica square-neck maxi dress
Maybe it's the adjustable straps, the ruffled hem, or the ruched bodice, but we can't help but fall in love with this maxi dress from Zesica. A hooked critic the “lovely dress” for their sister's graduation, and said it was “very flowy and paired well with the cardigan for the windy spring day.” They even planned to wear it to a summer wedding.
Dokotoo – Ruffled mini dress with cap sleeves
Mini-length dresses can be an understated yet playful option, especially when paired with a scooped V-neck and tiered cascading cap sleeves to match the ruffled hem. This one comes in 14 shades, ranging from pastel to deeper tones, and includes handy pouches. According to a buyerThis is a great option for seated events, as they noticed they had “no creases in the knees or seat at the end of the night.”
Prettygarden long wrap dresses
It's easy to look and feel your best in this wraparound maxi number. With chic prints and fairly solid tones to choose from, chances are you'll find one that suits you. The design includes a snap button front closure to ensure a secure fit. “He is perfect,” a customer was delightedsaying they also “feel confident and beautiful.”
Anrabess Casual Slit Maxi Dress
The maxi dress craze continues with this casual style that's sure to become your weekend uniform. As a critic who bought five variations of this model says: “It can go from breakfast to the pool to dinner.” The soft polyester, spandex, and rayon material makes this slip-on piece feel like wearing an oversized tee all day long.
Billabong Lovely Ways Button Front Midi Dress
Button-front dresses dominated last year and they're not going anywhere. (And we're grateful.) The minimalist design can go from desk to cocktail hour with just a slight swap of accessories, and the side slits add a touch of lightness, so much so that a buyer said it was “like carrying a cloud”.
Gap Fit and Flare Cami Dress
It's the season for little strappy dresses, like this model from Gap. From basic black to eclectic botanicals and striped designs, you can't go wrong with this airy, 100% cotton piece. Some variations are also available in large, small and regular sizes. “This magnificent light dress suits you perfectly”, a “tall” customer wrote. Despite their size, they added that it “hits just above the knee without looking like [they’re] too big for this dress.
Dokotoo Flowy Deep V-Neck Mini Dress
This party-ready style was probably the most flirty silhouette we came across on Amazon. It features a deep V-neck with flared skirt and sleeves, and a tasteful cutout at the back. Undoubtedly, it will complement various events like weddings and holiday parties. Buyers appreciated that “this dress is made from a beautiful, lightweight fabric” and also said it was “very flattering.”
Swing Weaczzy tank top t-shirt dress
A comfy tank dress is the perfect transitional piece to keep in your wardrobe. Think of it as a layering essential, and this style even includes pockets. A customer shared that they bought this style for a cruise and “wore it one night with cute earrings and a denim jacket, but wore it another day as a swimsuit cover-up” to test its versatility .
Sharagano shirt dress
This shirt dress's flared A-line skirt gives it a feminine vibe and elegant appeal, and it's available in 16 bright, spring-friendly shades. Take it from a person who wrote, “It has a very classic look and will not go out of style.” They also suggested it was a good option “if you need to go somewhere where you need to look professional or just want to get a little classy for a night out.”
Prettygarden Tie Front Short Dress
Whether you need something for Easter brunch or a night out, this mini silhouette is a worthy contender. This charming piece is “fluid and extremely feminine.” according to a reviewer who “loves it for events, date nights and summer afternoons.” They further noted that they received “so many compliments from people, but especially [their] boyfriend”, while carrying it.
