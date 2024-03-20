SKIMS spotlights college basketball players in latest campaign





SKIMMED The latest SKIMS men's collection delves into sport through an athleisure collection. The campaign features six rising stars on the college basketball court: Caleb Love of the University of Arizona, Donovan Clinghan of the University of Connecticut, Hunter Dickenson of the University of Kansas, Jared McCain of the Duke University, Robert Dillingham of the University of Kentucky, and Paxon Wojcik of the University of North Carolina. Each of these players has one thing in common: industry-leading performance and comfort. SKIMS Mens offers both in its French terry collection, crafted from ultra-soft cotton to ensure relaxed fits for the team. Designed for pre-game warm-ups, post-game relaxation or travel days, the collection offers custom-fit, zip-up hoodies, shorts and sweatpants in Army Green, Oxblood and Washed Obsidian. players. The Skims' all-star men's walking team seamlessly demonstrates how the brand is taking over the sports world by announcing its NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball partnership last fall. SKIMMED An integral part of our brand DNA is to authentically connect SKIMS to cultural moments, and we always strive to position ourselves where it makes sense, whether that's fashion, cinema or, in this case, sports, said Jens Grede, co-founder and CEO in a press release. March is the most exciting and unpredictable month in college basketball, and millions of fans are more in tune with the news, players and games than ever. “Expanding our partnership with the NBA and creating a SKIMS March All Star team for college players is an unexpected but timely approach to further connecting with the next generation of basketball fans,” added Grede. Since that fall 2023 announcement, SKIMS Mens has garnered significant attention with campaigns featuring Usher, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. and soccer player Nick Bosa. These sports-themed campaigns mark just the beginning for SKIMS Mens. SKIMMED Shop the SKIMS Terry collection on skims.com on March 21 at 9 a.m. PST.

