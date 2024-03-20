Fashion needs stronger, more inclusive, relevant and responsible storytelling

The fashion industry could not exist without storytelling. The captivating and aspirational stories conveyed through runways, campaigns and social media are what make clothes fashionable, fostering a strong desire to be seen wearing them.

Fashion stories can spread positive messages about issues that concern us all. In 2020, Stella McCartney's Paris show featured models wearing caricature animal costumes. This humorous move highlighted an important point about planet-friendly brands. pledge do not use leather, fur, skins, feathers or animal glues.

But more often than not, the darker, more unpleasant truth is that storytelling modes lead to overconsumption. And it sets unrealistic expectations of beauty that exclude many people by perpetuating Western standards of what is normal and acceptable.

As a cultural historian who studies fashion, I believe the industry needs to do better to bring about change, and this can be achieved through stronger, more inclusive and accountable storytelling.

Fashion and world problems

According to recent fashion industry reports, storytelling is becoming increasingly important as brands seek to demonstrate their social responsibility by forging deeper relationships with consumers. The growing importance of storytelling in fashion can be linked to two themes that have defined the social and political debate on the post-COVID global recovery: the self and society.

Consumers want more meaningful experiences that allow them to explore their identity and connect with others. Fashion is the ideal medium for this, especially in a time of social and political malaise. The industry's global reach means that the visual cues and messages conveyed by clothing campaigns can be easily shared and understood.

The Business of Fashions report, The state of fashion 2024, links the increased importance of storytelling to the fact that consumers are more demanding of authenticity and relatability. People want to buy from brands that share and support their values.

The group of consumers most concerned with aligning their lifestyle choices and beliefs with the companies that dress them are Generation Z people born between 1996 and 2010, who value the pursuit of their own identity and appreciate diversity.

The growing importance of storytelling in fashion is also linked to the industry's global influence and corresponding social responsibility. Organizations like the UN are more and more clear that the fashion industry will only help address the global challenges highlighted by COVID if it uses its influence to change consumer mindsets.

The unequal social impact of the pandemic, which highlighted long-standing inequalities, has sounded the alarm for action on many global issues, including climate change, overconsumption and racial discrimination. This makes the fashion industry, which contributes 2% to global GDPa culprit but also a potential champion of change.

British Fashion Advice Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in Fashion Report, published in January 2024, highlights fashion's colossal power to influence, cultural reference and guide social trends. Likewise, the United Nations Fashion communication manualpublished last year, urges the industry to use its cultural reach, persuasive power and educational role to both raise awareness and drive a transition to a more sustainable and equitable industry.

To do this, the UN report urges storytellers, image makers and models to change the narrative of the fashion industry. They are asked to educate consumers and inspire them to change their behavior if doing so will help create positive change.

Fashions new stories

Since the pandemic, it is evident that the fashion industry has begun to shift the content and form of the stories it tells, primarily by putting a human face on current global challenges. Large-scale, deep-rooted social issues are explored through real-life stories. This can help people understand the problems they face and their role in overcoming them.

An example is Nikes Go to Zero Campaigna global sustainability initiative launched during the pandemic in 2020. Instead of endless statistics and apocalyptic warnings about the climate emergency at crisis point, Nike encourages people to refresh sports equipment with maintenance and repair. Old Nike products recreated by designers are sold via pop-ups. When recovery isn't possible, Nike offers people ways to recycle and donate old products.

By encouraging relatively small changes that align a product's lifecycle with consumers' daily lives, Nike's campaign challenges the traditional idea that clothing is new, immediate, and ultimately disposable by making the change aspirational .

Narrative blockages

While some fashion brands are rethinking the stories they tell, my recent bookHang-Ups: Reflections on the Causes and Consequences of Fashions Western Centrism, explains that some of the most powerful and harmful fashion stories are deeply rooted.

Concepts defined during the 18th and 19th centuries regarding civilization, anthropology, and sexology still influence how the fashion industry approaches age, gender, race, and sex. Its desire for novelty and the way it promotes the idea that purchasing expensive brands automatically confers status are also based on traditional Western social values ​​that do not fit well with 21st century perspectives and priorities.

The persistence of centuries-old attitudes is also apparent in Nike's Move to Zero campaign, as well-intentioned as it may be. While the initiative is clearly designed to influence consumer behavior in a positive way, it still doesn't fundamentally address what the fashion industry is and does. But at the very least, she accepts that fashion works through high consumption and the sense of status that owning and wearing a brand confers.

Throw it all away

One of the key points I make in my book is that effective change will be more likely if we understand how the industry became what it is today. This requires bolder storytelling that critiques notions of normalcy, acceptability, and inclusiveness.

An example is the Swedish brand अववाव, which is committed to creative freedom driven by humor, entertainment and the evolution of design. In February 2024, brands Milan parade concluded with models bombarded with trash. This performance explored mainstream social media stories by calling out online trolls and highlighting the hurts caused by hate speech, within and beyond the fashion industry.

Naturally, he caused a sensation and was widely covered by the media. A stunt perhaps, but it got people talking and brought attention to creator Beate Karlson's message about online hate. Clearly, compelling and innovative storytelling has the power to change minds and behaviors.

Looking for something good? Cut through the noise with a carefully curated selection of the latest releases, live events and exhibitions, straight to your inbox every fortnight on Friday. Register here.