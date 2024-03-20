In OU men's basketball team pregame style – The Oakland Post





Trey Townsend. Photo courtesy of OU Men’s Basketball As the Oakland University men's basketball team heads to the NCAA Tournament, it's only fitting that the spotlight is on them this week and why can't that spotlight include their picks fashion? The trend of NBA tunnel mode has become an iconic part of the basketball world, and this means of self-expression has even extended to pre-game games for OU men's basketball players. For Tone Hunter, fashion plays an important role in his life and serves as a point of intersection for many facets of himself. I'm comfortable in what I wear and I think that's the most important thing in fashion. It's not about trying to be like the next person, but about how you feel wearing the clothes you wear, Hunter said. For this specific outfit, Hunter took inspiration from the song I still get chills (Denim Tears) by artist Lil Bean, especially the lyrics, It be hard to cry, that's why I chose Denim Tears, and I got Chrome Heart crosses on my sleeve. Hunter was listening to the song while getting ready and realized that he actually had a Chrome Hearts hoodie and Denim Tears Cotton Wreath pants, so he found the two in his closet and put them together. This photo shows my music, where I'm from, two brands that I love and really support and you see a big smile on my face because, you know, I'm just happy to be here and happy to be able to show that stuff about myself, Hunter said. Hunter counts big brands like Rhude and Sp5der as inspiration, but also enjoys supporting brands from his native Las Vegas like his cousin Quans Millions TooLate and his childhood friends. Nothing bigger. Isaiah Jones, like Hunter, also likes to make it a point to buy his clothes from friends who run their own clothing brands in order to support them and their businesses. Jones describes her style as loose and trendy and references NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jordan Poole as her main style inspirations. My favorite piece is in this photo. The Stoic Gallery jacket is pleasant to the touch and, thanks to its double hood, gives it weight. It's a very beautiful piece. And also my vintage Nike sweatpants because I love the way they fit my size, Jones said. Fashion is not only a great point of artistic expression for Jones, but also a way to express his mood. Calm cuts with sweats and a hoodie are the days when you are most locked into me. When I dress up a little more, I'm more open to others and more responsive, Jones said. That same line of comfort extends to Trey Townsend, whose simple white tee, loose-fitting navy cargo pants, and frayed-hem tweed shirt jacket all come from the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand. MMNL demonstrate their personal style and fashion priorities. Anytime I get the opportunity to put on a nice outfit, I'll definitely take the opportunity, whether it's for a game or some sort of event, Townsend said. But don't get me wrong, you'll also often see me wearing sweatpants and a big hoodie because I also like to be totally comfortable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oaklandpostonline.com/48947/showcase/inside-the-pre-game-style-of-ous-mens-basketball-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos