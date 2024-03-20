Maren Morris dazzles in a low-cut yellow dress and shiny gold jewelry as she leads the stars at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Dinner.





Maren Morris led the stars attending the Library of Congress's 2024 Gershwin Prize Dinner in Washington DC on Tuesday. The singer who recently showed her support for Beyoncé's country movement stunned onlookers in a low-cut yellow dress that showed off her figure. The elegant dress had a figure-hugging ribbed bodice and a flowing skirt in shimmering fabric. Maren wore shiny gold bracelets on both of her wrists, matching her Bottega Veneta hoop earrings. The brunette beauty sported a glossy nude lip and shimmery brown eyeshadow for the star-studded evening. Maren Morris led the stars attending the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Dinner in Washington DC on Tuesday. The singer stunned onlookers in a low-cut yellow dress that showed off her figure. The elegant dress had a figure-hugging ribbed bodice Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter looked incredible in a royal blue suit jacket with satin lapels and matching loose pants. The 72-year-old actress walked the red carpet wearing platform shoes. Her dark brown hair was styled voluminously and she wore her favorite berry lipstick. Pose star Billy Porter cut a chic figure in a sheer black shirt dress with sparkling sequin details. The 54-year-old actor who recently lost his mother stood on sparkly wedge heels as he joined other A-listers at the event. Brandi Carlile posed for the cameras in a cropped, double-breasted blazer and white dagger-collar blouse. The 42-year-old singer-songwriter was joined by his wife of nearly 12 years, Catherine Shepherd. James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo of the heavy metal band Metallica were also in attendance Tuesday night. Maren wore shiny gold bracelets on both of her wrists, matching her Bottega Veneta hoop earrings. The brunette beauty sported glossy nude lips and shimmery brown eyeshadow for the star-studded evening. Maren's flowing skirt in shimmering fabric Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter looked incredible in a royal blue suit jacket with satin lapels and matching loose pants. The 72-year-old actress walked the red carpet in platform shoes Pose star Billy Porter cut a chic figure in a sheer black shirt dress with sparkling sequin detailing Hetfield, the band's lead singer and rhythm guitarist, stood out in a silky green blouse paired with a leather blazer and flared black pants. He brought his glamorous girlfriend Adriana Gillett as his companion. Bassist Trujillo had his longtime wife Chloe by his side as he braved photographers in a black velvet jacket and silver sneakers. Although he didn't walk the red carpet, Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett was spotted inside the event venue. Paul Williams dressed for the occasion alongside billionaire co-founder of the Carlyle Group, David Rubenstein. The annual evening took place Tuesday evening at the Library of Congress in the American capital. This year, Elton John and his collaborator BernieTaupin were named recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. “Elton John and Bernie Taupin wrote some of the most memorable songs of our lives,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement released in January. Brandi Carlile posed for the cameras in a double-breasted cropped blazer and white dagger-collar blouse The 42-year-old singer-songwriter was joined by his wife of nearly 12 years, Catherine Shepherd. James Hetfield (photo) and Robert Trujillo of the heavy metal band Metallica were also there on Tuesday evening. James Hetfield, the band's vocalist and rhythm guitarist, brought his lovely girlfriend Adriana Gillett as his companion Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo had his longtime wife, Chloe, by his side as he walked the red carpet in a black velvet jacket and silver sneakers. Paul Williams dressed for the occasion The billionaire co-founder of the Carlyle Group, David Rubenstein, was also in attendance She continued: “Their careers are distinguished by the quality and broad appeal of their music and by their influence on their fellow artists. More than 50 years ago, they came from across the Atlantic to conquer Americans and audiences around the world with their beautiful songs and rock anthems. “We are proud to honor Elton and Bernie with the Gershwin Prize for their incredible impact on generations of music lovers.” Elton and Taupin met in 1967 and created countless hits like Rocket Man, Daniel, Candle In The Wind and I'm Still Standing. “I've been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that one day this could be given to us,” Elton, 76, said. The Library of Congress. “It’s an incredible honor for two Brits to be recognized like this. I’m so honoured. Taupin, 73, called the honor “humbling” and something he is “absolutely thrilled to accept.” Taupin addressed the crowd Tuesday evening while attending the prestigious dinner without Elton. Although he didn't walk the red carpet, Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett (right) was spotted inside the event venue. This year, Elton John and his collaborator Bernie Taupin (pictured) were named recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Taupin addressed the crowd Tuesday evening as he attended the prestigious dinner without Elton Taupin was treated to a performance by pop star Charlie Puth, 32, who collaborated with Elton on the song After All in 2021 The songwriting legend was dressed in a heather gray cardigan with black pants and a black button-down shirt. He sat on a piano bench as he reflected on his career in front of celebrities. Taupin was treated to a performance from pop star Charlie Puth, 32, who collaborated with Elton on the song After All in 2021.

