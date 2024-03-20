LoDos Market Station adds two men's clothing stores





Two men's clothing retailers are moving downtown. State & Liberty Clothing Co. and Foreign Rider Co. have leased space in the retail portion of LoDos Market Station and plan to open in the spring, the project's developers announced this week. State & Liberty occupies 1,200 square feet at 1425 16th St., which will be its second store in Denver and 29th in the country. The 10-year-old business opened in Cherry Creek in 2020. According to its website, founders Steven Fisher and Lee Moffie started the company because they wanted a dress shirt better suited to athletic figures. The retailer sells items such as suits, T-shirts, polo shirts, blazers and dress shirts, which retail for $95. On the other side of Basecamp, as the retail portion is called, men's sportswear company Foreign Rider Co. is opening in 1,110 square feet at 1641 Market St. This will be the store's first location in the United States. UNITED STATES. It has a location in Toronto and also sells online. Founded by Ralph Dunning in 2015, Foreign Rider sells everything from coats, sweatshirts, button-down shirts, hats to pants. According to its website, the sweatshirts cost between $110 and $148. Developped by Denver-based Continuum Partners and New York-based Clarion Partners Spanning nearly a full city block, Market Station has 370,000 square feet of residential, retail and office space. About 52,000 square feet is devoted to retail space. State & Liberty and Foreign Rider join other tenants such as Water grillTopo Designs and Thule.

