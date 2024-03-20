Herms faces class action lawsuit over Birkin sales practices





Herms is accused of illegal tying in a class action lawsuit in the United States. Two California shoppers say they had to purchase ancillary products from other categories (such as the brand's clothing, scarves and home goods) before being allowed to purchase the company's popular Birkin handbags. Parisian brand. Plaintiffs' lawyers say Herms violates U.S. antitrust regulations, which define certain practices of bundling goods or tying them with other purchases as an abuse of market power. The tying product, Birkin handbags, is separate and distinct from the tying products, the ancillary products that consumers must purchase, the complaint states. Seekers have other options for ancillary products and would prefer to choose among them regardless of their decision to purchase Birkin handbags. The complaint points to the company's commission structure for salespeople as evidence of the alleged scheme: store staff do not receive commission on Birkin handbags and, as such, are compensated based on efficiency with which it promotes other styles or categories, according to the complaint. On handbag blogs and social media, Hermès buyers have reported for years that as the company (and demand for its iconic bags) has grown, salespeople have become increasingly strict about offering Birkins and Kellys only to customers who shop heavily in other categories. Herms denies this practice: Herms strictly prohibits any sale of certain products as a condition for the purchase of others, the brand told BoF last year. CEO Axel Dumas acknowledged, however, that stores are encouraged to vet shoppers and allocate sold-out bags only to real customers, as the company seeks to thwart an explosion in resale activity for its products. Hermès is not the only brand associated with such practices. Resellers of watchmaker Rolex have been accused of requiring buyers to purchase from sister brand Tudor before being allowed to purchase Rolex products. Learn more: Case study | Inside Herms' best-in-class leather goods strategy How a unique approach to supply chain, design, communications and retail fueled blockbuster demand for iconic bags like the Birkin and Kelly, enabling the French leather goods house to cope with its rivals and become a global megabrand with a market capitalization greater than that of Nike.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/news/luxury/hermes-faces-class-action-suit-over-birkin-sales-practices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos