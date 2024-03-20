Pantyhose no longer make sense among Marines, but some say they'll keep them – Orange County Register

Looking at ways to modernize the Marine Corps and serve common sense, the requirement for women to wear pantyhose while in their formal uniforms was removed.

“I think it’s great that the Marine Corps now offers this option,” said Sgt. Maj. Elena Rodriguez, senior command advisor to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Pendleton, who served in the Marines for 24 years.

She had already started wearing pants, another option for women for both their service and dress uniforms, once she had her legs tattooed, she said. “I think as long as a female Marine looks professional, at the end of the day it’s her overall appearance that matters.”

Gen. Eric Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, issued his order to wear stockings as an option on March 11, stating that if a Marine still chooses to wear stockings, “shade must match skin tone.”

“In the spirit of common sense, our Uniform Board has recommended a change to the policy,” a Navy spokesperson said for Smith. “The Marine Corps prioritizes its men above all else. Our leaders know, on an instinctive level, that we have a sacred and personal responsibility to lead, mentor and care for our Marines.

Before Smith's ruling, women were required to wear full-length nylon tights with skirts when wearing their green service uniform or formal blue uniform.

“I didn't like tights when I had to wear them in the heat and humidity,” said Georgia Reyna, retired master gunnery sergeant with the 1st Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton. “Tights are not easy to pull up after a shower in the heat.”

But not everyone is going to throw away their tights just yet.

Maj. Lindsey Pirek, a spokeswoman for the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, said she will continue to wear skirts and tights when wearing these uniforms.

“I would like to maintain some femininity,” she said, adding that in her experience at Navy headquarters at the Pentagon, skirts are worn more regularly there.

Sgt. Alisha Taylor, comptroller for the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Pendleton, said she had the impression that the young women in the service preferred pants to skirts.

“It’s about 95 percent,” Taylor, 28, said of her hypothesis about Camp Pendleton women choosing pants. Her skirt has gathered dust in her closet.

“I never wore it,” she added. “It’s probably not suitable now because it was released after training camp.”

The Marine Corps and Army were the last two branches of service that required stockings. The Air Force removed this requirement in 2021 and the Navy a year later.

According to retired Col. Mary Stremlow, who studied the subject for the Marine Corps and wrote about it in a publication for the History Division, the basic women's wardrobe was first selected in 1942, even before the female reserves of the Marine Corps.

Women were to be “dressed in traditional marine forest green with red chevrons.” The commander then insisted, Stremlow writes, that the women “look as much like the Marines as possible.”

The uniforms were developed by Anne Lentz, who later became a Marine and headed the Uniform Unit. Lentz had worked in the school uniform department of a New York City department store.

The uniforms changed very little until a new wardrobe was designed in 1952 by a French uniform designer. At this time, hosiery was described as “long, fashionable stockings with beige stitching” which were mandatory with all service and ceremonial uniforms. Because nylon, rayon and silk were rationed during wartime shortages, women in some other services were allowed to wear leg makeup, but not Marines, Stremlow wrote.

In 1979, female Marines were issued maternity uniforms with slacks or pants, and in 1983 the service uniform began to include green pants.

Most recently, in September, the Marines dropped the requirement that women could only wear skirts for their attire. The blue dress jacket was also previously modified to more closely resemble the coat of the male Marines and women are also allowed to wear optional flats with pumps.

The Marine Corps Uniform Board surveys female Marines on a number of uniform-related issues, said Maj. Josh Pena, Training and Education Command spokesman. The board reviews requests from the base to balance clothing in terms of practicality, quality and cost within realistic supply and budgetary constraints to ensure the Marine Corps maintains functional, traditional and distinctive uniforms , in accordance with its mission statement.

According to the survey, some proposed changes for women include an optional boat coat with scarlet lining now worn by men, black leather pumps worn with the evening uniform instead of the currently suede or fabric covered pumps, and the change of the women's uniform. Single color neck tab for all uniforms.