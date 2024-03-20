Moment Bride reveals handmade wedding dress that took her 6 months to make

Uncommon knowledge
The moment a bride puts on her wedding dress is always special.
There were a lot of things leading up to this moment for recent bride Jasmine Elkhouri, especially because she took on the monumental task of designing and making her wedding dress herself.
Sydney-based designer Elkhouri is no stranger to producing sought-after personalized pieces. She has previously created bespoke collections for friends and family at her Jasmyn studio. But despite her past successes in the world of haute couture, nothing could prepare her for the response she would receive from the public after revealing her own wedding dress online.
“I spent over six months making my wedding dress, including several long nights in a row, while keeping it a secret from my bridesmaids and all my loved ones,” Elkhouri said. News week.
“The revelation was so exciting and very emotional. It really brought tears to my eyes and [bridesmaids] were absolutely blown away. My sister, the maid of honor, said that no one knew what to expect from my dress but when they saw it, it came into its own and was completely Jasmine,” she added.
The moment Elkhouri stepped out in front of her five satin bridesmaids in her layered tulle dress was viewed millions of times online.
The designer captured her bridesmaids' reactions to this romantic and avant-garde dress. I shared it on TikTok (@byjasmyn). In the comments section of the post, viewers swooned alongside Elkhouri's tribe of wives.
While brides-to-be are usually showered with gifts and luxury products before their big day, Elkhouri got busy doing what she does best: designing. The wedding dress features intricate details, a drop hem, 27 layers of tulle and lace appliqué, carefully fitted to the bodice of the dress.
Elkhouri's handmade creation had been carefully sketched after inspecting vintage couture pieces during the research phase before making the dress.
“I wanted the dress to feel alive with every step, so I assembled 27 layers of champagne and ivory tulle into a five-meter train, it was extravagant and fanciful,” Elkhouri said.
“I took inspiration from vintage elements, with lace and flowers appliqued in an oval shape on the bodice, a low-rise, backless silhouette, and beaded sleeves.”
“And not forgetting my favorite element! A playful cutout at the lower back in the shape of a heart. I wanted that extra element of surprise for guests as I walked down the aisle,” she said.
The newly married designer is 'completely shocked' by the huge reaction to her dress online. The viral video has been liked more than 600,000 times since it was first shared on TikTok on March 11.
“I worked really hard to create my dream wedding dress, so for it to receive the attention it did makes me so happy and really emotional,” the designer said.
To date, the reveal of this inventive dress has been viewed more than 6 million times, and criticism of the creation has proven divisive.
“How are the bridesmaids dresses so pretty and the wedding dress this,” one critical TikTok user wrote.
“I think it looks like high fashion. High fashion. It's not basic so people love to hate,” another user said.
“It's pretty and unique, it's not like regular wedding dresses that use the usual silhouettes and textures, and the details are really pretty, which is crazy for a homemade wedding dress,” she said. said one commenter.
Another TikToker agreed: “I'm so confused by these comments: this is the most beautiful dress I've ever seen, this is my dream wedding dress.”
