GlamZgala hosts youth fashion and art show in Los Angeles, connecting industry leaders, celebrities and mentors with aspiring models, actors, singers and dancers





ANGELS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GlamZgala is excited to announce its upcoming fashion and art show, scheduled for March 24 In Angels. This full-day event is a celebration of young talents who are beginning their careers as aspiring models, actors, singers and dancers. The event will provide young people with unique opportunities to showcase their talents in front of creative industry leaders, celebrities and mentors to help them develop their craft, self-expression and realize their dreams. The fashion show will feature brands for children and teenagers, including Gabriel and Valentin, Melis Kaptanoglu Kids, Lia LeaLRDM petits, She She, Petite Coco, ImoImo Kids, Nessibyrd, Cult Label, Meet Marie, And Naturino giving attendees a sneak peek into their SS24 collections. The creative style will be provided by Alexandra Concept Corp while several influencers will host the GlamZgala event. Notable influencers include Merrick Hanna (2.6 million subscribers) And Hawaii MCL (572,000 subscribers)models for children Taytum and Oakley (3 million followers), and (@fishfam totaling 7 million followers). The group XOMGpop (by Jojo Siwa) And Sophie Fatu are ready to work as well. Photographer Getty images and children's fashion Emily Kornya will cover the red carpet with media partner JuniorStyle.net. Giving back to the community is part of GlamZGala's mission as they have partnered with Our mother cares And Grace Baca Foundation as official non-profit partners. “We are excited to bring together young talents and industry professionals for an event that celebrates creativity, self-expression and inspiration,” said Anna Matchneva, founder of GlamZgala. “Our goal is to offer children the opportunity to develop their talents, try new experiences, develop their self-esteem, while encouraging them to work to achieve their dreams.” GlamZgala aims to create a real-life experience for young participants, taking them away from virtual life and encouraging them to discover new interests, explore a career in the arts and meet new friends from around the world. North America. The story continues For more information about GlamZgala, including ticketing and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://glamzgala.com/press/modelcasting.html Event details: Date: March 24, 2024

Location: Angels

Website: https://glamzgala.com/press/modelcasting.html Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glamzgala-hosts-youth-fashion-and-art-show-in-los-angeles-connecting-industry-leaders-celebrities-and-mentors-with-aspiring- models-actors-singers-and-dancers-302093784.html SOURCE GlamZgala

