2024 NC Bowling Championships: Selection Show Info, Schedule

The 2024 NC Bowling Championship Selection Show will air on NCAA.com at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 27, ahead of regional games in early April. The championships will then take place Friday, April 12 through Saturday, April 13 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Michigan. Last year, Vanderbilt won the 2023 NC bowling championship after losing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series to defeat Arkansas State. The championship will include a double-elimination tournament involving 18 teams. Automatic qualification was granted to 10 conferences, while eight other teams will be selected with at-large applications. The 18 teams will be divided into four regions: two sites of four teams each, two sites of five teams each. The regional championships will take place from Thursday April 4 to Saturday April 6. The four regional winners will advance to the championship finals at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Michigan, Friday, April 12 through Saturday, April 13. Each match will consist of a best-of-three format. Championship schedule: Friday April 12th 9 a.m. ET, Championship Round 1 (Games 1 and 2)

3 p.m. ET, second championship round (games 3 and 4) Saturday April 13 9 a.m. ET or 10 a.m. ET (TBD) Championship Round 3 (Game 5)

9 p.m. ET Championship Final History of the championship Year Champion Coach Games Finalist Games Host/Site 2023 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Arkansas State 3 Las Vegas, Nevada 2022 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Stephen F. Austin 0 Columbus, Ohio 2021 Nebraska Paul Klempa 4 Arkansas State 1 Kansas City, MO. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 — — — — — 2019 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Vanderbilt 1 Wickliffe, Ohio 2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Missouri. 2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La. 2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, New Jersey 2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 Saint Louis 2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio 2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Michigan. 2012 Maryland-East Coast Christine Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio 2011 Maryland-East Coast Sharon Brummel 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich. 2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 New Jersey city 2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Michigan. 2008 Maryland-East Coast Sharon Brummel 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb. 2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-East Coast 3 Apopka, Florida. 2006 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Alabama A&M 1 Houston, TX 2005 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Orlando, Florida. 2004 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Houston, TX Vanderbilt wins 2023 NCAA bowling championship The Commodores won their third title in program history by defeating Arkansas State 4-3 in a comeback. LEARN MORE 2023 NCAA Bowling Championship Drafts Announced The field for the 2023 NC Bowling Championship has been announced. 17 teams will compete for the national title on April 14 and 15. LEARN MORE

