Fashion
Alternative material suppliers dominate 2024 fashion innovators list
Building on a renewed five-year strategy, Fashion for Good selects ten new innovators for its 2024 program in order to receive tailor-made support validating their technologies.
It facilitates partnerships with relevant industry stakeholders to drive technology validation, impact assessment and investment activities.
Selected innovators joining the 2024 Innovation Agenda include:
- Algreen Ltd: specialized in the co-development of alternative materials based on algae and
biosourced sources that can replace fossil-based products such as PU.
- Balena: focuses on creating partly bio-based polymers for shoe outsoles.
- Epoch Biodesign: enzymatic recycler of PA66 and PA6 textile waste.
- Fibre52: provides a biosourced solution replacing traditional bleach
preparations for dyeing and dyeing processes.
- Gencrest BioProducts Pvt Ltd: works with various agricultural residues to
We transform them into textile quality fibers using their enzymatic technology.
- HeiQ AeoniQ: HeiQ AeoniQTM is a continuous cellulose filament yarn with
improved tensile properties.
- Nanollose – Nullabor: NullarborTMLyocell is developed from microbes
cellulose which is transformed into pulp to produce a lyocell fiber with
their partner Birla Cellulose.
- Regeneley: Pioneering advanced shoe sole recycling technologies by separating and recycling EVA, TPU and rubber components found in shoes.
- Samsara Eco: specializes in the enzymatic recycling of PA66 and PET textile waste.
- Seff Fiber: produces cotton fibers and hemp fabric blends using a patented HVPED process.
Katrin Ley, Managing Director of Fashion for Good, said: “We are delighted to unveil this year’s cohort of ten new innovators for our innovation programme. These revolutionary technologies embody our unwavering commitment to integrating new technologies into the fashion industry. »
In January, Fashion For Good announced a refresh of its strategy, focused on facilitating the widespread adoption and scalability of “regenerative fashion innovations.”
This announcement comes at a time when producers of alternative fibers
grappling with demand challenges.
Last week, Spinnova detailed potential job losses, a restructuring of its management team and a new focus on technology sales in a bid to turn around the company after the fiscal year's sales and profits fell . The news came just weeks after the collapse of
alternative fiber counterpart, Renewcell.
Renewcell filed for bankruptcy at the Stockholm District Court due to a lack of sufficient funding and a lack of interest in recycled fibers from the wider fashion industry.
While Nicole Rycroft, founder and CEO of Canopys, urged the fashion industry to bring Renewcell's recycled fiber operations back online and enable other companies ready to scale circular materials.
Rycroft described Renewcell's bankruptcy filing due to insufficient funding as a moment of reflection for the global fashion industry.
