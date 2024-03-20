Legacy jeweler JB Hudson returns to its glorious twin cities

J.B. Hudson is once again the talk of the town, having returned with refreshed vigor and a stylish new home to Edina Gallery. In 2021, the iconic luxury jeweler closed its doors after a 136-year reign on the corner of Nicollet Mall and South Ninth Street in downtown. Minneapolis. Customers did not know that J.B. Hudson began a new chapter in his illustrious legacy with a discreetly orchestrated transition to the high end purchases destination.

A little history: in March 2021, the family business jewelry retailer Gunderson acquired JB Hudson from See the companieswhose diverse business activities span several sectors (including ownership of Minnesota Twins). After the Minneapolis store closed, JB Hudson reappeared Wayzatabut under the Gunderson name. President of Gunderson Breanne Demers frankly admits that customers were discouraged; they longed for the JB Hudson they knew and loved.

There was never any question of making JB Hudson leave, says Demers. We just wanted to make sure that when we relaunched, we were right.

Behind the scenes, a deal with Edina Gallery was already in motion and the team was brimming with enthusiasm. The only problem? We couldn't announce it yet, says Demers, who adds that their phones were ringing non-stop. People were calling to ask for their jewelry resized Or repaired and I didn't want to take him anywhere else in town.

Years of anticipation crescendoed with the official inauguration of the Galleria last November. The store location has been carefully chosen, nestled among leading brands like Louis Vuitton And Tiffany & co. The response from the community has been overwhelming. We opened the doors to a line of people, and everyone was exchanging hugs and smiles, Demers says warmly of the long-awaited reunion.

While JB Hudson's dedicated followers are numerous, the Gunderson team's unwavering passion for jewelry might just be stronger. We are deeply rooted in this industry which is our sole objective, says Demers. This commitment shines through in the renovated store. The open-plan space is filled with natural light, with marble display cases showcasing the finest jewelry and watches.

A new aesthetic isn't the only thing to look forward to. Shoppers can also expect exclusive new lines unavailable elsewhere in Minnesota. Among them is Herds, a women-owned and operated artisan brand offering handcrafted pieces for men and women. Founder Emilie Armenta uses ethically sourced materials such as mixed metals and colors precious stones to create designs brimming with personality and vintage charm.

Another newcomer (and exclusive to JB Hudson) is LAGOS. The brand's balls transcend classifications, but one category stands out among the others: cult objects. caviar bracelets, famous for their egg-inspired beads and timeless shape. And faithful to one collectors dream, there are an infinity of them fashions including classic versions in 18k gold or sterling silver as well as modern options with colorful ceramic beads.

The new venue also features some delightful modern touches. Case in point: Male customers can browse a dedicated section that the retailer has dubbed the Man Cave. It’s an entire area of ​​the store dedicated to men, explains Demers. And it's not just wedding rings and watches, but men too. fashion jewelry too.

Of course, watches remain a priority for the reinvented JB Hudson. The biggest Swiss brands Blancpain And Norqain join the ranks with favorites like Omega, which means there is no shortage of luxury pieces. Exclusive in-store events, such as the annual Men's Watch Gathering held at the old location, are also making a return, but they're not limited to watches. Diamond enthusiasts can also expect events showcasing rare styles that are not regularly on display.

Although JB Hudson has certainly evolved since its beginnings in 1885, the team has not strayed far from its founding. philosophy. They remain completely dedicated to providing Minnesotans with the finest luxury jewelry, including access to exclusive designer lines. But in this case, some change is a good thing. The subtle but deliberate shift of beloved retailers to accommodate modern customers while retaining lifelong customer loyalty is an obvious and admirable fusion of old and new.

Read this article as it appears in the magazine.