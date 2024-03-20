At the ball, fast fashion slows down

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with Grist and Interlochen Public Radio in northern Michigan.

On a Saturday in February, high school senior Kaylee Lemmien searched the racks of dresses at Tinker Tailor, a small store in downtown Elk Rapids, a village of about 1,500 people in northern Michigan.

“I would call it a light blue sequined mermaid dress with a tulle skirt. It has a lace-up back, pretty open, Lemmien said. Very pretty.

Tinker Tailor usually alters clothes, but that day he was selling them prom dresses, to be exact. Dresses of varying shapes, sizes and colors, short and long, neons and pastels, satin and sequins lined the shelves. The clothes were donated and shipped by area residents, with the goal of giving them new life at Elk Rapids High School's prom in May. Called Sustainable stylethe flea market initiative targets fast fashion.

Zoe Macaluso, president of the Elk Rapids High School Eco Club, said when a local volunteer group presented her with the idea, she immediately latched onto it. The Eco Club wants to use the project to set an example and hopefully inspire other schools in the area to pursue their own climate projects.

Kaylee Lemmien, left, browses used evening dresses at the Sustainable Style event in Elk Rapids, Michigan, on February 17.

Grist / Izzy Ross

It's one of many efforts by high school students across the country to tackle fast fashion clothing produced cheaply and quickly enough to stay on top of the rapidly changing trend cycles in their own lives and thanks to advocacy. Such efforts are modest, but experts say they can help people, especially young people, think differently about their role as consumers. This is especially relevant in the age of fast fashion, when an online retailer like Shein deposits up to 10,000 new items per day.

Fast fashion is a trend driven by novelty, said Shipra Gupta, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Illinois at Springfield. She tends to treat her products like foods that spoil quickly.

The increased focus on sustainability and thrift may seem counterproductive to the rise of fast fashion. It was described as a paradoxespecially for generation Z. A McKinsey newsletter last year we presented the relationship like this: on the one hand, Generation Z express a desire for sustainably produced items and a love of thrift. On the other hand, clothing drives make up some of the most viewed and produced content on social networks.

A typical #SheinHaul video on TikTok, like the one above, shows content creators throwing away boxes full of individually wrapped clothing.

High school students are fighting this offline phenomenon by raising awareness in their communities about the impact of fashion on the environment. Last year, for example, a New York high school held a carbon neutral prom. A club in New Hampshire organized a clothing drive to divert used clothing to homeless people. And a library in Athens, Georgia, regularly hosts a Bling your prom pre-owned evening wear event with sustainability in mind.

Fast fashion encourages people to go through clothes quickly, which leads to serious consequences. But it is difficult to obtain reliable information on the extent of climate damage caused by the fashion industry. difficult. His lack of transparency this is one of the reasons for this; less than half of the brands track all levels of their complex supply chains. Some have do their climate commitments, but never achieved their goals. And while key legislation that could help solve the problem is pending in some parts of the WE And Europepolitical progress has been slow.

Constantly being exposed to new items can trigger the desire to buy more, Gupta said. By hosting an event like Sustainable Style in the community, she said, Michigan students are harnessing that enthusiasm and channeling it into more environmentally friendly purchases.

Community involvement is a way to bring this movement to the grassroots level, where we can actually raise awareness among community members, she said, and it can get them thinking about what it means to be a responsible consumer.

Events like Sustainable Style can reduce local consumption, providing a responsible place to donate and buy second-hand evening wear. This is important, especially in smaller towns where options may be limited.

In the past, Elk Rapids students typically ordered dresses online or traveled to centers like Grand Rapids, a two-hour drive south.

You kind of have to drive to Grand Rapids, you have to go to a mall and you have to buy a new dress, Macaluso said. It just provides another option, another opportunity to say, “Oh, I have a chance here to help the environment a little bit.” So I'll take it.

Perhaps more importantly, initiatives like these can help others, outside of the prom setting, think about how fashion relates to the environment.

I think it's very significant because it's starting to engage consumers, especially the younger generation, said Sheng Lu, associate professor of fashion and apparel studies at the University of Delaware.

Innovative grassroots efforts have helped reduce fashion waste locally in other locations, and in recent years, major brands have attempted to address issues surrounding the resale of used clothing.

Although the efforts in Elk Rapids are relatively small, Lu said, they can help inspire local action.

Honestly, I was pretty nervous coming here, said sophomore Addison Looney, who was shopping with her mother. But there were a lot of great selections. I was pretty undecided about it. But I chose [one] out.

The dress is a soft lavender with beading on the front. Addison's mother Sara said she was excited to buy her daughter a second-hand dress.

Knowing it's just a great opportunity to shop local and, of course, save money, she said. But also just the resale aspect of just maintaining the dresses, because they're generally single-use.

Macaluso said they have been successful in generating interest in buying second-hand clothing. The prom even led Tinker Tailor, whose job was primarily to alter clothes and not sell them, to set up a boutique. Safe in the store so people can continue to consign, donate and purchase used items.

I think it just builds on this idea of, 'Hey, these dresses haven't deteriorated, they haven't expired,'” she said. And they can find a new home.